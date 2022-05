Thousands of students from across the Portland area walked out of class and took to the streets on Friday, May 20, calling on city leaders and businesses to take action on global warming. The Youth Climate Strike began at Portland City Hall, where participants asked elected officials to assign a pledge saying they’ll oppose new investments in fossil fuel. Students then marched across the Burnside Bridge to join a climate festival at Revolution Hall.

Youth Climate Strike (Mick Hangland-Skill)

