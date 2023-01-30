Bunny Ears Were in Fashion at the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade

Dragons, lions and rabbits roamed the streets of Old Town Chinatown last weekend—a sign that Lunar New Year celebrations were coming to a climax.

In partnership with the Oregon Historical Society, Portland Chinatown Museum held its seventh annual parade marking the beginning of the lunisolar calendar. Festivities began with the appearance of a 150-foot dragon and lion dancers, and a number of spectators wore bunny ears to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

Events like calligraphy demonstrations and lantern viewings continued at Lan Su Chinese Garden. See photos below: