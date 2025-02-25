What to Do In Portland (Feb. 26-March 4, 2025)

GO: Monster Jam

Where else can you witness a showdown among a Megalodon, a Velociraptor, a Grave Digger and Scooby-Doo than at Monster Jam? Well, perhaps at a gathering described in the similarly named “Monster Mash” tune…but that’s besides the point. At Monster Jam, the aforementioned monsters are actually world-class monster trucks—all of which will be jammin’, racin’, freestylin’, stuntin’, donutin’ and wheelin’ all over the Moda Center-turned-dirt track this weekend. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, monsterjam.com. 7 pm Friday, 1 and 7 pm Saturday, 1 pm Sunday, Feb. 28–March 2. $25+.

PLAY: Queer Courts Anniversary Party: Gay 4 Play

It’s Queer Courts’ first anniversary! Celebrate with the best of Portland’s growing LGBTQ+ pickleball community at Queer Courts Anniversary Party: Gay 4 Play. This Friday, you can pickleball, ping-pong, bocce, cornhole, board-game, and floor-Jenga the night away at The People’s Courts. The whole space will be dedicated to the Queer Courts’ anniversary festivities, and food and beverages (both alcoholic and NA) will be available for purchase. The People’s Courts, 2700 NE 82nd Ave., 503-455-4843, queercourts.org. 9 pm Friday, Feb.28. $30.

GO: Portland Mardi Gras Ball and Parade

Happy (almost) Mardi Gras! Whether you enjoy an authentic Louisiana-style Cajun boil in an Enchanted Forest, or dance down North Mississippi Avenue with the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus, Portland has got the festivities on lock. This Saturday, get the celebration started at the Portland Mardi Gras Ball, an Enchanted Forest-themed evening with extravagant costumes, three full bars, and live New Orleans music all night long. Then, on Tuesday (Mardi Gras) join a community of circus acts, costumed performers, dance troupes, marching bands, brass bands and Mardi Gras royalty—all led by Grand Marshal Poison Waters—in parading down Mississippi. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St, 503-284-8686, portlandmardigras.com. 7 pm Saturday March 1. $30. North Mississippi Avenue: 7 pm Tuesday, March 4. Free.

GO: Portland Saturday Market

Pretend you’re playing The New York Times Connections game real quick…OK…so we’ve got: THAW, BLOOM, SUN and SATURDAY MARKET…what’s the category? We’ll give you a sec here. If you guessed “signs that Portland spring is coming,” you’d be correct! That’s right, folks, Portland Saturday Market—apparently the largest continually operating arts and crafts fair in the U.S.—is back. From now until December, Portlanders will once again have the market as a guaranteed go-to option for a Saturday morning activity…even if you don’t actually go to, having the option that you can go is somehow comforting. Anyways, happy almost-sort-of-kind-of spring! Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, portlandsaturdaymarket.com. 10 am–5 pm Saturday, March 1–Dec. 20. Free.

GO: Portland Seafood & Wine Festival

The Portland Seafood & Wine Festival is back and crabbier than ever…no seriously, there’s even gonna be a 22-foot crab named Louie. Crustaceans aside (inflatable or otherwise), the 19th annual festival will feature: tastings from 30–plus of the state’s award-winning vintners, fresh Oregon seafood samples, craft beer and spirits, more than 175 different vendors to peruse, plus live entertainment, face painting, and balloon artists for the kiddos. Oh, and the dude from Deadliest Catch…he’ll be there too. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive, 503-736-5200, pdxseafoodandwinefestival.com. Noon–9 pm Saturday, 11 am–5 pm Sunday, March 1–2. $12–$18.

GO: Thriftapalooza

And if you’re gonna be at the Portland Expo Center anyways, you might as well add some thrifting to the equation—fish, wine, sustainable shopping…truly the perfect weekend outing. Thriftapalooza is a sustainable thrifting market focused on promoting a circular economy and conscious consumerism. The convention brings together a diverse community of thrifters to encourage fostering a culture of reuse. If you’re in search of avenues to ditch Amazon (plz), Thriftapalooza could be a great place to start! Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive, 503-736-5200, thriftapalooza.org. 8 am–5 pm Saturday, 9 am–3 pm Sunday, March 1–2. $5+.

WATCH: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

I’m not really sure, I’ve never seen the play…in fact, I’m only just now learning that this play actually has little to do with Virginia Woolf, which, admittedly, is slightly disappointing. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure it’s great and all…I just love Virginia Woolf. Anyways, on the very off chance that I’m not alone in this discovery: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf is actually a dark comedy examining the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George, and the various skeletons in their closets that come out after they invite a younger couple over for a nightcap. Interest: once again piqued. Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Sunday, March 2–30; 2 pm Sunday, March 9 and 16. $25+.

