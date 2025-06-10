80 Years of Juneteenth in Oregon

Despite existing for 160 years, Juneteenth is relatively new to Portland.

In fact, this year marks the 80th anniversary of Juneteenth being celebrated here in the city. That’s because, until 1945, many Black Oregon residents did not celebrate or acknowledge Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee, or Juneteenth—the memorialization of June 19, 1865, the day when enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas after the end of the American Civil War. What’s more, Juneteenth might not have become nearly as integral to Portland’s Black community were it not for a shipyard worker named Clara Peoples.

Peoples emigrated from Muskogee, Okla., to Vanport, Ore., in 1945 to work at the Kaiser shipyards. Upon settling into her new working community, she was surprised to learn that Juneteenth was neither known nor celebrated among Black Northwest residents. She swiftly introduced the holiday to her co-workers. Peoples not only initiated Portland’s first Juneteenth celebrations, she also helped establish the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration in 1972. She later worked alongside Oregon’s first Black state senator, Avel Gordly, successfully advocating to observe Juneteenth as a statewide holiday in 2001.

After a generation of community stewardship, Peoples died in 2015, but her influence continues to confetti Portland’s Juneteenth celebrations. Emancipation may feel like ancient history to some, but the life of Clara Peoples reminds us that history lives and breathes through us every day—and it’s our responsibility to not only preserve but maintain Peoples’ legacy.

Here’s our guide to Oregon’s Emancipation, Freedom Day, and Jubilee celebrations all throughout the metro area—each in their own way keeping Peoples’ legacy thriving.

Black Drag PDX

This year’s 4th Annual History of Black Drag in Portland is an intersectional celebration of Juneteenth and Pride, examining the crossover and contemporary experiences of Black drag here in the city. Featuring a star-studded panel of local Black drag queens and fabulous performances. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., mcmenamins.com/kennedy-school. 7 pm Friday, June 13. $28 in advance, $38 at the door. All ages.

8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo

The 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo arrives at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to celebrate the legacy of Black rodeo, featuring today’s bravest riders. Expect the nastiest bulls, tastiest food, swingingest line dancing, and the most captivating live beats in at least a six-block radius. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Way, portland.gov/venues/veterans-memorial-coliseum. Preshow 3 pm, main events 7 pm Sunday, June 15. $209.

Portland Art Museum’s Power of Place Juneteeth Event

The Portland Art Museum celebrates Juneteenth with two short films about Black identity, home and community: Dear Young Black Portland and Where We Goin: The Power of Place. After the screenings, the theater will host the filmmakers Donovan Scribes and Devin Boss in conversation with Black Artists of Oregon curator Intisar Abioto and Albina Vision Trust board chair Michael Alexander. PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 6:30 pm Thursday, June 19. $15.

Freedom Celebration at the MESO Makers Market

For Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration, the retail destination will open its north-facing garage door and spill out onto Northeast Sumner Street with a daylong lineup of events, including live music, on-site food and drinks, wine tasting with Stoney Wines, and a surprise performance by poet and author BuddWrites. MESO Makers Market, 376 NE Sumner St., mesopdx.org/meso-makers-market. 11 am–5 pm Thursday, June 19. Free.

Black Liberation Ride

Celebrating its 10th year, Portland’s Black Liberation Juneteenth Ride offers a beautiful opportunity to connect with other Black and Brown cyclists on a simple loop route. Check the event’s entry on shift2bikes.org for a rider checklist—this ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Meet at Irving Park, 707 NE Fremont St. (between the dog park and restrooms). 6 pm Thursday, June 19. Free.

The Miracles Club Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Founded in 1993 as a safe recovery center for Portland’s Black community, the Miracles Club remains a cornerstone of support and celebration. This year’s Juneteenth event includes a barbecue, live music, vendors, guest speakers, and kids’ activities. The Miracles Club, 4200 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., miraclesclub.org. Noon Thursday, June 19. Free.

53rd Annual Juneteenth Oregon Festival

The city’s most significant Juneteenth festival begins its 53rd year with the Clara Peoples Freedom Trail Parade, marching from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School (4906 NE 6th Ave.) to Lillis Albina Park. Enjoy live performances by Tahira Memory, Kirk Green and Bridge City Soul, plus vendors, raffles, children’s activities, and a beer and wine garden. Lillis Albina Park, North Flint Avenue and Russell Street, portland.gov/parks/lillis-albina-park. Noon Saturday, June 21. Free.

Bloom Runway: Dynasty IX – Crowned in Legacy

Bloom returns after a five-year hiatus with Dynasty IX: Crowned in Legacy, an immersive fashion experience spotlighting BIPOC designers. “This isn’t just a runway show,” says Bloom Agency founder and executive producer Abibat Durosimi. “It’s a reminder that art—especially from marginalized voices—is what pushes society forward.” The show also features a BIPOC-owned marketplace, live spoken-word, a post-show dance party and exclusive swag. The Melody Event Center, 615 SE Alder St., themelodyeventcenter.com. 7 pm Saturday, June 21. $40–$125.

Oregon City Juneteenth Celebration

Held at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, Oregon City Public Library’s Juneteenth celebration includes music by DJ Avelanche, poetry by Emmett Wheatfall, and a panel discussion with Kimberly Moreland (president of Oregon Black Pioneers), Bruce Poinsette (executive director of Respond to Racism), plus other poets, historians, and authors. End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 1726 Washington St., Oregon City, orcity.org/3174/Juneteenth. 2 pm Saturday, June 21. Free.

Lake Oswego Juneteenth Celebration

Lake O’s Freedom Day event features hosting by DJ Ambush, a keynote by Taylor Stewart of the Oregon Remembrance Project, performances by Sebe Kan and Aaron Nigel Smith, and a diverse lineup of entertainment and activities. The event also includes food, nonprofit and artisan vendors. Millennium Plaza Park, 200 1st St., Lake Oswego, ci.oswego.or.us/parksrec/millennium-plaza-park. 2 pm Sunday, June 22. Free.