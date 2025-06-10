Glamp Out: Your Luxury Camp Roundup

You love the outdoors, but…not really? Or, should I say, you want to enjoy the star-stuffed dark skies and canopies of woodsy pines, but also want a cushy mattress and fresh linens at night? You’re not alone. In fact, there’s an entire industry made for you, it’s called glamping (you’ve heard of it, unless you’ve been resting under a rock, in which case you’re likely too rugged for that kind of pampering). The prices are much, much steeper than the average campsite, but the amenities are ample (trade the fly-filled outhouse, with the bat sleeping on the wall, for the private bathroom with a stand-alone soaker tub facing the woods). Regional glampgrounds seem to be multiplying quickly, so we’ve rounded up a few places we think you need to get to, stat.

Snow Peak Campfield

5411 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Wash., snowpeakcampfield.com.

A stone’s throw from Oregon lies the Long Beach Peninsula (please see our winter guide, Oregon Winter 2024–25, to fully bask in the land’s creative bounty). Last year, Snow Peak—purveyor of sleek Japanese-designed high-end camp gear—opened its year-round campground in Long Beach proper. You can pitch your own tent and stay in one of the Campfield’s decked-out tent suites, or you can rent a Jyubako suite, a Japanese micro cabin equipped with climate control, a kitchenette, and minimalist chic vibes. You can also pop over to the Ofuro Spa on the property for a nice warm soak. The bugs can get a little gnarly in the summer on Long Beach—but you are technically camping, which means some interaction with nature. $279 a night in summer.

Snow Peak Campfield (Courtesy of Snow Peak Campfield)

Skamania Lodge

1131 SW Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson, Wash., skamania.com.

Maybe you’ve visited the Skamania Lodge itself at some point, but have you wandered down the path and checked out the glamping tents propped up on stilted platforms? The new offering opened last year, and it’s a delight (minus the train, more on that ahead). Lounging chairs, an armoire for your woodsy wear, a fireplace on the deck to make your s’mores (get your packet from the lodge store), and a towel-packed bathroom with a deep tub looking out into the trees—it’s a luxurious eve in the Gorge, available April to October. Fair warning, the train gets fairly loud in the middle of the night (think helicopter landing on your face), so make good use of those complimentary ear plugs and the noise machine. And if glamping tents are booked up, you can always try the treehouses out, which lean more on the cabin side. Glamping tents $217–$737/night in summer. Treehouses $887–$1,237 a night in summer.

Skamania Lodge Glamping Tents (Courtesy of Skamania Lodge)

Columbia Gorge Getaways

1101 Bear Creek Road, Carson, Wash., columbiagorgegetaways.com.

Don’t leave the Gorge quite yet! Columbia Gorge Getaways soft-launched in 2023, and just earlier this year opened its luxury yurts, creekside cozy dwellings that include a washer and dryer (move over, cold water bucket!) and radiant floor heating for chilly nights. The Safari tents are opening this summer, but don’t overlook the bell tents—314 square feet of private space on a Douglas fir deck. $499 a night in summer.

Columbia Gorge Getaways (Hannah and Kord Monaco)

Two Capes Lookout

7000 Floyd Ave., Cloverdale, Ore., twocapeslookout.com.

Need some coast options? Earlier this year, Two Capes Lookout opened its luxury doors. Nestled between Cape Kiwanda and Cape Lookout, the dreamy year-round retreat offers options that include mirror cabins with reflective floor-to-ceiling windows to overlook the ocean, and geodesic domes, also overlooking the water, surrounded by meadows reseeded with native flowers (10 million of them, in fact). Both offerings are heated in winter, but only the cabins have private bathrooms, if that’s a requirement (you’re a glamper, so there’s a good chance it is). Dome $288–$300 a night in summer, mirror cabin $442.67–$540.50 a night in summer.

Two Capes Lookout | Exterior photos (KA'OLI PHOTOGRAPHY KAROLINA PORA/Karolina Pora Photography)

Idyll Ridge Digital Detox

idyllridge.com

Is it glamping? Is it cushy self-care? It’s Idyll Ridge Digital Detox—an eco-focused getaway in Clatsop County to unplug and reconnect with nature. Powered by solar and stormwater, nourished by a spring well, Idyll Ridge offers an A-frame sanctuary that holds up to six guests looking to detox from our screeny world. No internet, no curtains, just you and your buds and nature—and a walk-in shower and a cedar hot tub. Bring your puzzles, bring your books, throw your phone away. Sounds delightful. $587 a night in summer.