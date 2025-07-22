Reggie’s Manga Shop Takes an All-Ages Approach to Manga and Anime

In a bit of not-so-subtle foreshadowing of her current job, Kryston Skinner started a manga club when she was in high school. “I filled up an entire filing cabinet with all my manga and made a free manga library,” she recalls with a laugh.

Now as a co-owner of Reggie’s Manga Shop (7015 N Greeley Ave., reggiesmangashop.com) with Devon Sifford, Skinner has replaced the filing cabinet with a full-size bookshelf that stands behind the register.

“Having this as an outlet as a kid would have been amazing,” Skinner says. “I just feel like this was something that was lacking in Portland.”

The North Portland shop, which opened in March, takes an all-ages approach to all things manga, anime and Japanese culture. Inside, customers will find gachapon vending machines, stationery items, an instant ramen corner, and refrigerators with egg salad sandos ($8), and other Japanese convenience store-style treats and beverages—oh, and manga, of course. Reggie’s also hosts clubs and events, including Pokémon trading card nights, printmaking classes, and stationery and manga clubs.

Just a few months in, Reggie’s has committed to being a budget-mindful community-centric third space where anyone can talk about manga, participate in a workshop, or simply find a cozy corner and just read.

“Finding spaces like Reggie’s to just hang out in and make friends, it’s really nice,” Skinner says. “And we just now happen to own one of those spaces, so it’s even cooler.”

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2025 here!