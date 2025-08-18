Silobration NW Celebrates Five Consecutive Years of Abbey Road Farms’ Wine Harvest Season

Abbey Road Farm wants to silo-brate good times. Come on!

The 82-acre Yamhill-Carlton farm and estate winery’s Silobration NW (not to be confused with Silobration, Joanna Gaines’ event in Waco, Texas) returns for its fifth consecutive year of celebrating wine country’s harvest season. Forty vendors will descend upon Abbey Road Farm on Aug. 23 and 24, where guests can shop their wares and take part in activities like ax throwing and a 5k run (two separate events, just to be clear). If that’s too much physical activity, guests can enjoy the sounds of live music by Crooked Corner Band and Highwater Johnny Band, as well as the calls of a peacock named Kevin. The festival’s name comes from the farm’s three bed-and-breakfast “silo suites.”

“It’s almost like a block party for the community,” says Emily Everett, Abbey Road Farm’s general manager. “Everyone can come and roam and enjoy a glass of wine and the view and shop and eat. It almost feels like a family reunion.”

Though Silobration NW has no entry fee, a $10 activity bracelet opens up additional attractions like virtual mini golf, a bounce house, and the ax-throwing competition to guests. Wine tastings and food like 82 Acres chef Will Preisch’s smash burgers will flow freely. Attendees can walk freely around the property and say hello to farm animals like cows, donkeys, barn cats (which Everett refers to as Abbey Road Farm’s “mouse-keeping team”) and Kevin. The 5k run or walk takes place on Sunday morning as part of the Oregon Brewery Running Series, which partners with breweries across the state to organize races (Silobration NW is technically the OBRS’s only “wine run”). A portion of Silobration NW’s proceeds will support nonprofit organizations such as Oregon Wild.

“It’s great to see the new and old faces, and you can’t not have a good time at Silobration,” Everett says. “Everyone’s in a great mood. The music’s good, the wine is flowing, and the food is fantastic.”

SEE IT: Silobration NW at Abbey Roads Farms, 10501 NE Abbey Road, Carlton, 503-687-3100, abbeyroadfarm.com. 11 am Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23 and 24. Free.