What to Do In Portland (Nov. 12-18, 2025)

SEE: Pioneer Square’s Annual Tree Arrival

Before Pioneer Square’s annual tree lighting extravaganza overtakes the venue, another, arguably equally exciting event occurs—the annual arrival of the towering downtown holiday spectacle itself: a 75-foot Douglas fir. Since 2001, local timber company Stimson Lumber has hand-selected and delivered the massive evergreen to Portland’s living room with a very respectable amount of family-friendly fanfare, including Santa visits and free hot cocoa. For those who’ve wondered what the tree looks like naked, here’s your chance. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., thesquarepdx.org. 11:00 am–12:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 12. Free.

GO: Raekwon and Mobb Deep

Wu-Tang Clan founding member Raekwon’s newest solo album, The Emperor’s New Clothes (released July 18), sees Raekwon touring with Havoc of Mobb Deep. For the uninitiated, Wu-Tang is for the children, and Mobb Deep is one of the most iconic and influential hip-hop duos of all time. Following the untimely passing of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy in 2017, his partner Havoc has continued to tour Mobb Deep’s music—so for East Coast hip-hop heads longing for some hometown flavor, this show should be particularly iconic. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm Thursday, Nov. 13. $40–$320.

GO: Portland Holiday Market

’Tis the season of weekly holiday artisan vendor events; enjoy the spoils at the fifth annual Portland Holiday Market featuring a staggering assortment of artisan crafts, home décor, clothing, health products, gourmet food vendors, as well as a full slate of family-friendly activities, including DIY holiday décor and cookie-decorating workshops, live carolers, photos with Santa, and even a Yuletide lounge where grown-ups can sip seasonal cocktails beneath a towering 25-foot blue spruce (because tipsy holiday shopping is a tradition worth upholding too). Portland Expo Center, 2060 Marine Drive W, portlandholidaymarket.com. 10 am–7 pm Friday and Saturday, 10 am–6 pm Sunday, Nov. 14–16. $13, kids under 12 free.

DRINK: BrewLights

Part beer fest, part holiday light extravaganza, BrewLights is the mature counterpart to the Oregon Zoo’s super family-friendly ZooLights, the region’s most impressive light display. This year’s BrewLights features more than 100 beer, seltzer and cider options from Northwest craft brewers and makers. Bonus: BrewLights offers all manner of seasonal beverage exclusives and, perhaps most importantly, the opportunity to sample them in the twinkliest child-free environment outside your local dive bar. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, oregonzoo.org/brewlights. 5:30–10 pm Friday and Saturday, Nov. 14 and 15. $40–$75. 21+.

GO: Kenny Endo 50th Anniversary Tour

Kenny Endo is an absolute champion of Japanese taiko percussion. An L.A. native, he was the first non-Japanese national to be honored with a natori (stage name and master’s degree) in hogaku hayashi (classical taiko). This landmark show, presented by The Reser Family Foundation, celebrates Endo’s five decades of innovation—blending classical taiko with contemporary funk, jazz, Afro-Cuban, and island beats. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, thereser.org. 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 14. $30–$50.

EAT: Circle V Portland

Portland vegans can be surprisingly fancypants. Case in point: Circle V Portland’s second annual food and drink fest is a harvest-season bacchanal featuring plant-based delicacies from a number of favorite local vegan eateries. Expect curated small bites and collaborative dishes by 20 vegan chefs, as well as drink tastings from local craft beverage producers—and just in time for some pre-Friendsgiving vegan menu planning, amirite? Castaway, 1900 NW 185th Ave., nwcider.com. Noon–5:30 pm Sunday, Nov. 14. $85–$125.

GO: Back Fence

This mixed-media storytelling show will take over the Pearl Room at Powell’s for an intimate evening of true stories based on the theme “Snap Out of It.” Hosted by Frayn Masters and featuring multiple storytelling formats—including choral storytelling, visuals, poetry, musical accompaniment, and video shorts—Back Fence provides an edgy, boundary-pushing performance format perfect for a date night, group outing, or solo journey. Either way, you’re bound to learn something highly personal from a total stranger—and probably love it. Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., backfencepdx.com . 6 pm Saturday, Nov. 15. $17–$32. 21+.

GO: Restorative Rhythms

After committing a hit-and-run, hip-hop artist Emarrion Thomas’s case was taken on by the Portland Community Justice Partnership, showing Thomas how restorative justice creates accountability in a way the criminal justice system does not. In return, Thomas organized Restorative Rhythms, a community concert and fundraiser in which all ticket proceeds and donations go toward compensating the harmed party in his case. Funds raised beyond the $5,000 goal will support future Community Justice Partnership cases. Restorative Rhythms features performances by RambotheGOAT, Drew Dru and GONDA, as well as raffle prizes and tabling by restorative justice organizations. The Off Beat, 8440 N Interstate Ave., friendsofnoise.org. 5 pm Saturday, Nov. 15. $10–$100.

GO: Tiniest Party One-Year Anniversary Show

What started as an intimate gathering of experimental storytellers and performers has, one year in, outgrown its humble subterranean origins in host Travis Ables’ basement and spilled into the North Portland Peninsula Odd Fellows Hall—a considerable step up in square footage and proximity to the ground. But The Tiniest Party, no longer a literal description of the exclusive monthly happening, will hopefully maintain the cozy atmosphere of a friendly neighborhood gathering no matter how popular it becomes. Peninsula Odd Fellows Lodge, 4834 N Lombard St., travisabels.com/stories. 7 pm Tuesday, Nov. 18. $15. 21+.