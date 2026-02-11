Plaid Pantry Punches Far Above Its Weight in the Snack Department

Plaid Pantry has seen me on my worst and best days, like those halcyon summers of collegiate degeneracy, or more solemn icy winter nights when some brave soul kept watch in case the grocery store was too treacherous a trek for hungry neighbors. Until recently, though, the Portland-based convenience store chain was mostly notable for having a better beer selection than its counterpart national chains.

But in the past few years, the Plaid has elevated its offerings: During a recent visit to the Northeast 33rd and Sandy location, we discovered a milkshake and smoothie blending bar where, for $3.69, you can whip up an ice cream or fruit-based beverage on the spot. Two flavors of Calbee’s shrimp chips and Japanese barbecue-flavored takoyaki balls share shelf space with freeze-dried snap peas, honey and vanilla “energy waffles,” and taco-flavored protein chips. There were dedicated aisles for chips, candy and hiking trail snacks like “protein pucks.”

The store also offered shrink-wrapped Portland Sandwich Co. sandwiches, and the beer selection remains strong, with Pacific Northwest breweries well-represented. The Plaid has been locally owned since it opened in 1960, but now it actually feels, well, local.