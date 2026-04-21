What to Do in Portland (April 22–28, 2026)

GO: Earth Day Farmers Market at People’s Food Co-op

People’s Farmers Market is the longest-running year-round market in Portland, and the market also offers a variety of handmade, artisan foods made using organic, local, and ethically sourced ingredients. For Earth Day this year, the market and community gathering space invites the visitors to enjoy live music, educational events, plant giveaways, and to learn more about community organizations—and, of course, the People’s Co-op. 3029 SE 21st Ave., peoples.coop. 2 pm Wednesday, April 22. Free.

SEE: “Puppets of the Caribbean”

With both family-friendly and adults-only shows, this unscripted adventure is a swashbuckling improvised musical comedy in which pirates, parrots and puppet chaos collide. Because of improv, each night brings a brand-new high-seas tale made up on the spot—with help from a gaggle of puppets, all manner of chaotic audience suggestions, and completely improvised songs. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., funhouselounge.com. 7 pm Thursday, April 23. $18–$90. 21+.

SEE: Outside the Frame Presents: We Could Be Heroes, A Decade of Directing Films and Lives

Celebrating 10 years of inspired filmmaking by youth experiencing homelessness, Outside the Frame has worked with more than 800 young people, producing 175 original films (and counting) and helping change countless life trajectories through film education and creative workforce development. This evening will showcase new films, archival pieces, alumni appearances, and a lifetime achievement award. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7 pm Thursday, April 23. $10+. All ages.

SEE: “My Gay Grandfather Was Abducted by Aliens, and Other True Stories”

In this Fertile Ground fest sci-fi comedy highlight written by Sean Kirkpatrick, a support group for alien abductees share stories of encounters with creatures from beyond the stars, while Sam, the leader of the support group, searches for answers about her missing grandfather. Five abductees connect their own experiences to other famous alien encounters, drawing parallels between the fear and anxiety of the past and our present day. And because art is complex and nuanced, there is also a musical number. The Back Door Theater, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd., fertilegroundpdx.org. 7:30 pm Thursday and Friday, noon Saturday, April 23–25. $5–$15. 16+.

GO: 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade

In celebration of the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade’s 20th year (the theme: History of East Portland), revelers can enjoy an expanded three-day event with a wide range of sunny-day activities happening each day, including the famous Roses in the Heart of Portland Parade, a Funtastic Carnival, a classic car show, and a local farmers market. Southeast 82nd Avenue from Holgate Boulevard to Division Street, 82rosescec.com. Noon Friday, parade 9:30 am Saturday, noon Sunday, April 24–26. Free.

SEE: Curious Playground

Curious Playground is a family-friendly show created for audiences of all ages to see live comedy AND get the chance to jump into the show! Curious Playground happens every fourth Sunday following Curious Comedy’s “Yes–And Family Workshop!” creating a space where families can join in on the fun or just sit back and watch. Curious Comedy’s The Annex Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., curiouscomedy.org. 3:30 pm Sunday, April 26. $5.

GO: Apocalyptic Futurism with Jamie Mustard and Jelani Memory

This curated evening of cinematic science fiction features a projected reading of Afro- and ethno-science fiction from the graphic novel Hybred with ritualistic music and sound design and cinematic imagery, followed by a discussion with conceptual artist and author Jamie Mustard in discussion with artist and publisher Jelani Memory. The event, spotlighting graphic cinema, primal sound design, and performance, will be followed by a discussion of art’s ability to alter human consciousness and the world. Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 6:30pm Monday, April 27. Free.

SEE: Sordid Behavior: Adults-Only Comedy and Storytelling

Gigglebottom veterans and hosts Devin Devine and Joe John Sanchez III present the inaugural edition of Sordid Behavior, a night of comedy and storytelling to make the entire audience not only laugh hysterically but also blush furiously and/or shift uncomfortably in their seats. Features sets by Funniest Fiver Mx. Dahlia Belle, Megan Otto, and IMANI. The Noshpit Sandwich Bar, 1914 N Killingsworth St. 7 pm Tuesday, April 28. $10. 21+.