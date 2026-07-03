Resigning Oregon Health Authority Director Will Get No Severance Payout, State Says

Dr. Sejal Hathi is not set to receive any severance payout connected to her Aug. 1 resignation as leader of the Oregon Health Authority, state officials said Friday.

“There is no additional compensation or severance agreement tied to her resignation,” a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Administrative Services told WW.

There have been numerous cases in recent months of high-level public employees in Oregon getting large payouts on the public dime when they leave their positions. The resigning CEO of Portland’s housing authority, for example, got a $171,000 severance package. Portland City Administrator Bob Cozzie got $275,000 in severance.

Gov. Tina Kotek announced Hathi’s resignation on Thursday, marking the end of a brief and difficult tenure for the young leader atop a sprawling agency that shapes the Oregon health care ecosystem in matters large and small.

Hathi took the helm in January 2024 with a contract stipulating a salary of $18,489 a month—or $221,868, according to the employment contract as well as a state salary database. The listed salary for the OHA chief in the 2025 fiscal year was $265,588. Notably, numerous employees of the agency make quite a bit more.