What to Do in Portland (July 15–21)

GO: Educated Guess: Trivia at OMSI

Educated Guess, a bar trivia night hosted at OMSI’s Theory restaurant, features science, current events and pop culture trivia in a multiround game night. It’s a low-key way to imbibe after hours at the science museum—a fantasy for many a nerdy adult. Teams must be four deep, so round up three other drinking-age humans and go win some fun OMSI–related prizes.OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu. 6 pm Wednesday, July 15. $12. 21+.

GO: Shady Pines Festival

Now in its fifth year, Shady Pines Fest is an all-ages live music, art, camping and food festival organized by nonprofit community radio station Shady Pines Radio that takes place at Camp Tasty’s in Sandy. Over three days, the fest features two live music stages, DJ sets, craft workshops and food vendors—plus a comedy, storytelling and spoken-word stage at Werewolf Tavern. Camp Tasty’s, 12960 SE Ten Eyck Road, Sandy, shadypinesradio.com. 4 pm Thursday, 10 am Friday and Saturday, July 16–18. $70–$175, under 12 free.

GO: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

Vibing to free jazz while lounging on a picnic blanket in an iconic city park on a peak summer weekend is a Portlandia tradish. So if you’ve not made the pilgrimage to St. Johns for a sun-drenched day of musical camaraderie and straight-up jams, let this be your year. And if it is your first time, act like you know and please ditch your umbrellas—they’ll block the view of others—and, so as not to woof the vibe, please leave your nonservice animals at home. Cathedral Park, 6635 N Baltimore Ave., jazzoregon.org. 4:30 pm Friday, 1 pm Saturday and Sunday, July 17–19. Free. All ages.

EAT: Scooped Ice Cream Festival

Purporting to be the Portland metro area’s sweetest event of the summer, Scooped Ice Cream Festival promises over 50 flavors of all-you-can-eat ice cream, as well as food and craft vendors, live music, roller disco dancers, and other family-friendly activities built for intergenerational merriment. Esther Short Park, 605 Esther St., Vancouver, Wash., scoopedicecream.com. 11 am Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19. $15–$29. All ages.

GO: The 7 Deadly Sins Presents Pants on Fire

Eight of the Northwest’s premier storytellers, comedians, artists, writers, celebrities and musicians tell some of the most outrageous stories you’ve ever heard—except one of them is lying. If you can guess the liar, you could win an overnight stay at Edgefield Winery. Bonus: There are two Pants on Fire shows to choose from—an early, family-friendly(ish) show and a no-holds-barred late show. White Eagle Saloon, 836 N Russell St., mcmenamins.com. 6 and 8 pm Saturday, July 18. $11–$104. Early show is all ages; late show is 21+.

SEE: What We Hold and Leave Behind Opening Reception

This exhibition and poetry reading featuring seasoned Oregon poets is co-curated by poet Willa Schneberg (who liaised with the Oregon poetry community) and photographer Jim Lommasson. It celebrates more than 20 senior poets. Lommasson photographed meaningful objects belonging to the poets, creating intimate portraits of their lives filled with creativity, verse, creative autonomy, family and markers of place and loss. Collins Gallery, Multnomah County Central Library, 801 SW 10th Ave., multcolib.org. 2 pm Saturday, July 18. Free. All ages.

SEE: Portland Pride Parade

Portland’s Pride Parade is the largest in Oregon, bringing tens of thousands of people downtown. It takes place on Sunday of Portland Pride weekend, so whether you’re making a whole weekend of waterfront Pride or just swinging through to shake a rainbow pom-pom from the curb, it’s gonna be big and it’s gonna be gay, just how we like it. Starts at Northwest Broadway and Davis Street, marches east, then heads south on Naito Parkway to the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival, ending at Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Naito Parkway, portlandpride.org. 11 am Sunday, July 19. Free. All ages.

GO: House of Danger

Queer wrestling and variety show House of Danger presents a classic hero-versus-heel matchup this go round, with Cleo Danger dropping in as the ultimate problematic fave, her fame and influence preceded only by her controversy. A skilled technician and formidable physical threat, she often resorts to underhanded tactics and literal tantrums. See the spectacle yourself as she fights to defend, defeat or annihilate her opponents on what might otherwise be a pretty boring Tuesday night. Swan Dive, 727 SE Grand Ave., swandivepdx.com. 8 pm Tuesday, July 21. $18–$28. 21+.