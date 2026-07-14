Shows of the Week: Foodman Brings the Japanese Footwork Sound to Turn! Turn! Turn!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

Foodman emerged from the startlingly inventive Japanese footwork scene, which ran wild with the 160-bpm sound pioneered in Chicago’s underground dance battle universe—but rarely to the same extreme as the Yokohama artist born Takahide Higuchi, whose productions didn’t strip footwork down so much as blow it apart and reassemble it into new shapes. Even a brief run on Diplo’s Mad Decent label couldn’t tame his style; his new album, Hikarigasashikomu, out July 24 through U.K. dance-music institution Hyperdub, is the first to focus on his own vocals. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St. 7:30 pm. $23.58. 21+.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

New Jersey–bred singer-songwriter Jeffrey Silverstein moved to Portland in 2018 and adapted naturally to the woolly sensibility of the local country-rock scene, producing a string of records attuned both to the volcanic majesty of the landscape and the mellow, low-key, slightly taciturn nature of the city itself. Freshly signed to U.K. label Full Time Hobby, Silverstein is gearing up to release his fourth album, Doggone, in October, and it looks to be one of his biggest and most collaborative efforts yet, featuring a guest appearance by psych-folk hero Devendra Banhart. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $19.27. 21+.

MONDAY, JULY 20

Countless DIY projects start out with a drum machine and then get a live drummer once they acquire the space and resources. Snõõper is the rare band to pull the reverse move; after years of rocking increasingly large venues with a full band, these Nashville punks invested in a drum machine for their second album, Worldwide, and started writing songs to a grid. The result is marginally more sophisticated than their Devo-worshipping debut, Super Snõõper, but not enough to shake off the sweat of the packed Midwestern basements they cut their teeth playing. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 8 pm. $26.20. 21+.