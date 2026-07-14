NBA Commissioner Says Blazers Arena Deal ‘Seems to Have Gone Off Track’

In a press conference Tuesday evening, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed dismay at the pace of negotiations to renovate Moda Center, and said a potential deal to keep the Trail Blazers in Portland “seems to have gone off track.”

Silver’s remarks, made July 14 in Las Vegas, came in reply to a question posed by Sean Highkin of independent media outlet The Rose Garden Report, who asked if Portland City Council approval of $120 million in public subsidy for the arena overhaul would be sufficient to guarantee the Blazers’ future in Portland.

Silver offered no such reassurance. Instead, he said he had discussed the situation with new Blazers owner Tom Dundon and city officials, but wasn’t pleased by what he heard.

“I spent time with Tom and his partners here in Las Vegas,” Silver said, “and what we are most focused on right now, the league office, is the deal that we discussed when we were in Portland in March. I was hoping more progress would’ve been made by now on that agreement, and it seems to have gone off track in various ways. I have a colleague who’s day-to-day on it, but we are working with both sides to ensure that the Trail Blazers can have a long-term future in Portland. But there are several open issues that still need to be resolved.”

Silver’s remarks follow a report by Oregon Public Broadcasting this week that city councilors will vote without seeing the specifics of what the money would be used for. Independent sports columnist John Canzano then reported that Dundon and the Blazers have largely broken off written communication with city officials; Canzano surmised that Dundon was slow-walking a deal in hopes that a “no” vote by the City Council would allow him to pursue more lucrative markets.

City councilors must vote on a term sheet for the Moda Center overhaul by Aug. 12 in order to have enough time to hash out details of a lease with the Blazers before a state funding package of $360 million expires in December.

Representatives of the Blazers and the mayor’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.