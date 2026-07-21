What to Do in Portland (July 22–28, 2026)

GO: Casey Frey

This Vine Generation comedian pulled real numbers on the erstwhile short-form video app (DO IT FOR THE VINE!) and built a loyal legion of freaky, queer, whimsical suburban gangster fans. Now Frey is quickly emerging as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after comedians and personalities. Expect more than a prototypical standup routine—Frey has collaborated with many notable artists and musicians over the years, such as Donald Glover, Marshmello, Tiësto and DVBBS. See the rising star continue to rise before they start selling out stadiums and such. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, July 22. $33–$185. 21+.

SEE: Bike Smut at Clinton Street Theater

It’s been an entire decade since the last Portland screening of Bike Smut. This Thursday, the 10-year hiatus from two-wheeled decadence finally ends. If the idea of Filmed By Bike and HUMP! coming together floods your proverbial basement, then don’t let another decade pass you by without witnessing Bike Smut. Bonus: Bicycle Creation Noise Machine will perform the feminist historical musical Pants! before the selection of short films. Bonus Part 2: No one will be turned away for lack of funds, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit fundraisers for anti-ICE protesters facing state repression. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 8 pm Thursday, July 23. $15. 21+.

GO: 7 Deadly Sins: CHURCH Part Two, Lust

This seven-part storytelling series explores each of the seven deadly sins with all the trappings and spirit of an old-school gospel tent revival—subverted for your sinning pleasure. CHURCH Part Two focuses on the sin of lust via an entirely female/femme lineup of performers, including Mx. Dahlia Belle, Ash Allen, Katie Nguyen and yours truly, venerable and inarguably divine host the Rev. Sister Brianna Wheeler. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 6:30 pm Friday, July 24. $25. 21+.

SEE: JAW New Play Festival

JAW—an abbreviation of “just add water”—has been a summer tradition for more than two decades: a vibrant, community-powered celebration of new work featuring staged readings, workshops and performances by local musicians, dancers and creators in the Ellyn Bye Studio Theater at The Armory. This year, Portland actors and talent from across the country bring to life a new musical and several new plays, as well as five short plays by local teen playwrights. All JAW events are free and open to anyone, but be vigilant—this is an arts town, so naturally an RSVP is recommended. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org/jaw. See website for showtimes Friday–Sunday, July 24–26. Free.

GO: Booklover’s Burlesque at Alberta Rose

Nerdy burlesque aficionados with an affinity for both booty and the preservation of the banned word, your time has come. Booklover’s Burlesque explores the books that have been banned or burned around the world with the world’s sexiest literary salon, featuring titillating, inspiring and empowering readings alongside burlesque, boylesque and draglesque performances, all in one show. Bottom line—FIGHT CENSORSHIP! SHAKE ASS! READ ALL THE BOOKS! Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., albertarosetheatre.com. 6 pm Saturday, July 25. $37–$52. 21+.

GO: House Party at Kickstand

Hooray for the first anniversary of House Party, Kickstand’s all-queer, BIPOC show hosted by Julia Corral, Lindy Tongol and Brian Govender. The anniversary show features Lewis Sequeria, Colette Gregory, Naomi Dixon and Sabrena Contreras delivering barn-burner standup sets that will ideally guarantee another year of Queer AF comedy for the burgeoning showcase. Kickstand Comedy, 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd., kickstandcomedy.org. 8:30 pm Saturday, July 25. $12–$20. All ages.

GO: Molly Tuttle

Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle comes to Topaz Farm for an extraordinary night of Americana, pop and rock. Tuttle is renowned for her virtuosic guitar playing and compelling songwriting, earning all manner of music awards, including top honors from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Expect an intimate performance without stadium comforts, i.e., bring your own blanket or low-back lawn chair, and arrive early to enjoy fresh-grilled farm food, plus local craft beer, cider, wine and nonalcoholic drinks. Topaz Farm, 17100 NW Sauvie Island Road, topazfarm.com. 6:30 pm Tuesday, July 28. Sold out. All ages.