Shows of the Week: At Rev Hall, Kim Gordon’s Rage Rap Hints a Return to the Sonic Youth Sound

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

Noah Britton has been honing his brand of performance punk since 2003 as leader of The Best Thing Ever. He also co-founded the first comedy troupe composed entirely of people with Asperger syndrome (Asperger’s Are Us). It’s safe to say his stature in the punk world would be secure even if his voice weren’t so strikingly low; his recent collab with Magnetic Fields basso profundo Stephin Merritt could easily cause seismic activity. Accompanying him on tour is Double Libra, who started out performing Wilco-style roots rock before embracing the joy of AutoTune and onstage PowerPoints. The Snug, 6806 NE Broadway. 8 pm. Free. 21+.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Has any musician ever pulled off a solo venture as risky and rewarding as Kim Gordon’s post–Sonic Youth run? The noise-rock lifer commenced a thrilling new stage in her career with 2019’s solo debut, No Home Record, and its follow-up, The Collective; the latter found the septuagenarian pivoting to Playboi Carti–style rage rap, and pulling it off with more aplomb than anyone expected. This year’s Play Me brightens her steely palette with some of the gold-hued guitar tones that enlivened Sonic Youth standards like “Tunic,” proving her underrated instinct for prettiness still serves her well. Revolution Hall, 1300 Stark St. 8 pm. $45.96. All ages.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

Of all the bands to ride the late-2000s crest of synth-damaged psychedelia to something like stardom, Black Moth Super Rainbow might be the weirdest. Lead singer Tobacco delivers all his vocals through the kind of menacing vocoder that old sci-fi movies used to use for robot dialogue, and the synth tones sound like they’ve been left to bake in a scorching parking lot for a few summer days. Somehow, the melodies are sweet enough that their music scans as bubblegum rather than the deeply unsettling mélange that it is. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8 pm. $37–$56.25. All ages.