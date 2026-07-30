Week of Activities Planned for Lloyd Center’s Final Days in Business

Lloyd Center, the Northeast Portland mall first opened in 1960, was the largest mall in the country at that time. Now, it is opening its doors to the public one final time on Aug. 8 in preparation for its demolition. In celebration of the community that has kept the dead mall alive over the past few years, the mall is hosting a week of events leading up to its final moments.

Prom on Ice

Kicking off the week is Prom on Ice, an open skating event happening from 8 to 10 pm (after the rink’s official hours) on Friday, July 31. To lean into the prom theme, skaters are encouraged to wear their fanciest attire, whether its vintage gowns, tuxedos or anything sparkly. The event is open to all ages and skill levels, and nostalgic hits are to be expected.

The Final Food Court 5000

On the morning of its final day, the mall’s common areas are turning into a silent disco in honor of the weekly ’80s and ’90s workout-themed mall walk, the Food Court 5000. The event has gained local and national notoriety since it started as a fun, community-oriented way to get active, featured in People magazine and on The Kelly Clarkson Show. For its final lap, attendees can reserve headphones for $10 to strut in style soundtracked by Portland’s SNAP! DJs, who run the ’90s nostalgic dance parties in town. Spandex, neon windbreakers and leg warmers are encouraged. Jazz hands are optional.

Celebration of Life Bike Ride

In typical Portland fashion, there will be a Pedalpalooza community bike ride serving as a makeshift funeral procession on Aug. 8. The ride will meet at Holladay Park at 1 pm (right across the street from the mall) with the procession starting at 1:30 pm. The route is around 4 miles at a family-friendly pace, looping through the parking structures and lots. An optional ice skating session will take place after the ride for the mourners who want to skate off the sadness.

Jerry and Tally Leonard’s Final Skate

Right before the doors close for good at 7 pm on Aug. 8, Jerry and Tally Leonard, a couple recognizable to anyone who’s stopped by the ice, will have one last farewell skate at 6:45 pm. Jerry and Tally, once competition figure skaters, have practiced together at Lloyd Center multiple times a week for nearly six decades. Younger skaters are invited to write messages to the couple and the community directly on the ice, and a commemorative banner will be hung for visitors to leave a memory (or two).

Lloydapalooza

United Snakes Press, a local screen printer known for Lloyd Center-centric wares, is organizing an unofficial art market in the mall’s food court from 11 am to 3 pm on Aug. 8. The market, Lloydapalooza, will feature limited selections by local artists set up directly on the food court’s tables.

“No racks, no folding tables, no displays” an Instagram post about the event reads. “Just come as you are, use what is in front of you.”

Since the departure of its final anchor department store in 2021, the mall’s cheap rent and large storefronts have attracted an influx of local and independent shops and meeting spaces. Art markets like Mall Rats have hosted events in the vacant storefronts for local vendors.

After its closure, Lloyd Center is set to be demolished, with the approved redevelopment plan flipping the site into a mixed-use district with housing, business, parks and public spaces. Many businesses, including Floating World Comics, Brickdiculous and All-American Magic, plan to stay open until the mall’s last day.