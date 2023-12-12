What We’re Cooking This Week: Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s Eggnog

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.

Despite the fact that only about a quarter of us admit to liking eggnog, Americans will drink close to 15 million gallons of it every year, according to the Smithsonian. Since too much of that will be the stuff that appears next to the milk in the dairy case around Thanksgiving, loaded with high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors, and thickeners, it’s easy to understand why most people don’t like it.

But really good eggnog isn’t that hard to make at home, and Portland’s own famous bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler created the perfect recipe. Morgenthaler, these days mixing drinks at Pacific Standard, created the bar programs at Clyde Common and Pépé le Moko, and writes about drinks (including two books). He regularly appears on lists of the world’s most influential bartenders and got there by making cocktails delicious. As he said in a recent interview, “I don’t need people thinking about the drinks, I need them enjoying them.”

Morgenthaler’s eggnog demonstrates his approach. Made with just a few ingredients that you can find at most grocery stores and requiring nothing more complicated than a blender, you hardly need to think about it all. And it’s very easy to enjoy.

It’s also easy to adapt based on whatever booze you’ve got on hand. While he calls for cognac and spiced rum, I usually make it with bourbon and plain rum. Morgenthaler’s famous Clyde Common version, now served at Pacific Standard, uses tequila and sherry. Maybe best of all, the recipe makes just enough for a couple of drinks so you don’t need to store a gallon of the stuff in your refrigerator (but if you need a lot, it’s easy to scale up, too).

NOTE: Morganthaler’s version uses fluid ounces and milliliters, the standard units if you’re behind the bar. I’ve included the equivalents in cups to make it easier for home cooks. And if you can’t find the faster-dissolving superfine sugar, also known as caster sugar, plain granulated sugar will be fine.

Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s Eggnog

2 large eggs

3 ounces (90 milliliters or a scant 1/2 cup) superfine sugar (NOT powdered!)

2 ounces (60 milliliters or 2 shot glasses) brandy

2 ounces (60 milliliters or 2 shot glasses) spiced rum (Morgethaler uses Sailor Jerry)

6 ounces (180 milliliters or 3/4 cup) whole milk

4 ounces (120 milliliters or 1/2 cup) heavy cream

Whole nutmeg cloves for garnish

Put eggs in a blender and beat for about 1 minute on medium speed (or pulse a few times if your blender only has one speed).

Add the sugar and blend briefly. With the blender running, add the liquors, milk and cream. Blend another minute or so. If you can wait, chill for an hour before serving in wine glasses or Champagne coupes. Use a microplane to grate a little fresh nutmeg on top just before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Jeffrey Morgenthaler.