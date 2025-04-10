Schilling Cider’s Portland Location to Reopen on Division Street

Just as apples and fruits that ferment to cider make their spring returns, so too does Schilling Cider to Portland. The cidery, based in Auburn, Wash., closed its local outpost abruptly in December. After building out a new location on Southeast 28th Avenue and Division Street, Schilling’s new location will open to the public on Wednesday, April 23.

When the Goat Blocks-area tap room opened in 2017 off of Southeast 11th Avenue and Belmont Street in 2017, WW’s then-projects editor, Matthew Korfage, reported that Schilling Cider “offers the most impressive cider taplist that Portland has ever seen.” The kitchen’s famously gluten-free menu is back, offering celiac-free fried chicken and corn dogs to enhance Schilling Cider’s veritable rainbow of ciders.

Though the bar program has expanded, the bar of excellence remains high. Along with hard lemonade, craft beer, cider-based cocktails and exclusive cider flavors not found on store shelves, Schilling’s taps will also make room for guest pours among its more than 30 lines. Taps are reserved for not only rival Pacific Northwest brands, but also for companies based in England, France, Spain, Chile and Italy.

Schilling Cider’s CEO, Colin Schilling, co-founded it in 2012. Schilling is the great-grandson of August Schilling, who founded the Schilling Spice Company in San Francisco nearly 150 years ago. The Portland taphouse is one of two Schilling cideries; Seattle has one, but the Auburn-based production facility lacks a tasting room.

Alcohol is one of Schilling Cider’s main products, but non-alcoholic drinks will also be a draw to its new location. Schilling aims for a family-friendly atmosphere with its programming, which will feature everything from sports viewing parties to trivia and drag bingo.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming space where the community can come together to enjoy exceptional ciders, delicious food, and great company,” Schilling said in a statement.