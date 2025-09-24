Bauman’s Cider Co. Pressed Cider With Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is more than an incredible set of legs. She’s got some great pumpkins, too.

Bauman’s Cider Co. surely agrees. The Gervais-based cidery and Portland-based actress Cassandra Peterson have teamed up to produce Elvira’s Spicy Pumpkins. The “pumpkin spiced cider” is made from dessert apples and a blend of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and clove, and clocks in with a 6.7% ABV (or 6.66% if you want to mentally round down). Elvira’s Spicy Pumpkins is available in 12 ounce cans bearing the legendary horror actress’ unmistakable figure sold online for shipping to 42 states, in stores across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Minnesota, and on tap at Bauman’s on Oak.

Elvira's Spicy Pumpkins (Courtesy of Field Day PR)

“The harvest season is our heartbeat,” said Bauman’s founder Christine Walter in a statement. “To create Elvira’s first cider collaboration, we knew it had to be something bold, mischievous, and with a touch of spice. Spicy Pumpkins is a celebration of all things autumnal and spooky.”

To celebrate the occasion, Bauman’s will host a launch party at its Gervais farm on Oct. 5. Along with a chance to taste the cider, Bauman’s will serve it from a giant pumpkin, and will also feature a pumpkin drop and weigh off (probably not in that order). Peterson, for her part, has a sold-out appearance at Powell’s City of Books on Oct. 6 for her new cookbook, Elvira’s Cookbook From Hell.

“I’ve always been a fan of pumpkins—usually carved, sometimes smashed, and now, finally, in a cider,” Peterson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to raise a glass with my fans.”