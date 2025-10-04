Cider Bite Will Close After a Decade in Business

Ten years after its opening, Cider Bite has announced its forthcoming closure, with the final day of service set for Oct. 19. Like many other small, niche businesses impacted by COVID restrictions, Cider Bite took the challenge of recovery head on, only to be similarly strained by rising operating costs, repeated incidents of vandalism, and a sharp decline in foot traffic—including the tourism that has long bolstered Portland’s westside economy.

At the outset of lease renewal, with an expensive long-term agreement hanging in the balance, owner Jeff Hanneson made the difficult decision to let the lease expire at the end of October.

“We were unable to secure an acceptable and sustainable extension that would allow us to continue,” Hanneson said in a press statement. “After many conversations and heartfelt reflection, we are deeply saddened to be closing.

Cider Bite opened in the summer of 2015, boasting a robust and diverse selection of ciders. With 32 taps, it offered one of the largest draft cider selections in the world, while also hosting community events, such as tap takeovers, meet-the-maker nights, new cider releases, and launch parties for fellow cideries like Bauman’s, Locust, Incline and Bad Granny.

Cider Bite’s Northwest Portland shop presented the Portland Cider Summit, enthusiastically sponsored the Rose City Futsal NWF Women’s Champions League and the Cider Rite of Spring, and was the most popular stop on the Portland Walking Tours. Through these events, the cider company fostered community over fermented spirits.

Closure announcements have come in threes. Cider Bite’s announcement arrived on Sept. 28. Since then, Upright Brewing announced its closure on Sept. 30 by year’s end, while lesbian bar Doc Marie’s announced its Halloween closure on Oct. 1. The company invites cider lovers of every stripe (and their cider-curious friends) to stop by during Cider Bite’s final weeks to bid farewell and raise a glass to all the ciders that were, are and could have been.

“It has truly been an honor to serve Portland for a decade and to be part of the greater cider community,” Hanneson said. “We are immensely grateful to every customer, team member, and supporter who has been part of our journey.”

GO: Cider Bite, 1230 NW Hoyt St., 503-765-5655, ciderbite.com/farewell. 4–9 pm Wednesday–Friday, 1–9 pm Saturday, 1–8 pm Sunday.