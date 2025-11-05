Drink Beer, Save Forest Park’s Northern Red-Legged Frogs

Ferment Brewing’s latest seasonal release is hoppy in more ways than one.

The brewery has released Red Legged Ale, a seasonal hoppy red ale, in honor of the Northern red-legged frogs in Forest Park. Proceeds from the beer go to Oregon Wildlife Foundation’s efforts to protect the amphibian as it migrates between Forest Park and nearby wetlands to breed.

According to OWF, in early winter, the frogs will migrate in early winter between their habitat near the Linnton part of Forest Park to Harborton wetland near the Willamette River to lay their eggs. This journey has gotten much more difficult, as the froggies now need to descend a hill near Linnton and cross five lanes of Highway 30 traffic, a set of railroad tracks, and Marina Drive. They then have to repeat this process to get home.

Volunteers have been helping the frogs cross Highway 30 since 2014 in what’s known as the Harborton Frog Shuttle. OWF is now trying to change the infrastructure itself and build an undercrossing near Linnton, allowing safe passage for frogs and other small animals.

Tim Greseth, executive director of OWF, says the organization is currently fundraising for design and engineering of the underpass, which will cost about $544,000. The full project cost is estimated at $4.5 million.

Red Legged Ale is crafted with rolled oats, German wheat and English crystal malt and infused with local Centennial and Ekuanot hops. Pints are available at Ferment’s Hood River tasting room or find it in on draft and in cans in specialty beer shops.