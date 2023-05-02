What We’re Cooking This Week: Roasted Asparagus With Garlic and Mint

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.

To be honest, I’d rather grill asparagus than roast it. I love the contrast between the charred exterior and juicy interior. But since it cooks so quickly, I only grill it if I’ve built a fire to cook something else. So, if you’ve got the grill fired up anyway, throw those stalks on first while it’s hot, but read my grilled vegetable manifesto first.

If I’m not grilling, I roast asparagus. And by roasting I mean I cook it in the oven. It’s fast and easy, and the very best method if you’re cooking more than a few stalks. Since they’re so long, they don’t really fit in anything but the largest pots for stovetop cooking. But a sheet pan can handle a couple of bundles, the merchandising method of choice at most markets.

Start by snapping off the tough bottoms and giving the asparagus a good rinse. What we eat are the emerging shoots of what would become a much larger and eventually very woody perennial plant, and they can be a little gritty. Spread the stalks out on a sheet pan but don’t use any oil. Pop them in a hot oven and, depending on how you like your asparagus, take them out 12 to 15 minutes later.

Since mint grows like a weed around here and starts popping up around the same time that local asparagus hits the produce section, it’s what I like to put on my early-season stalks. It also spreads quickly and can take over the garden, so I grow some in a pot in order to have a ready supply at hand.

Asparagus Photo by Jim Dixon.

Roasted Asparagus With Garlic and Mint

1 or 2 bunches of local asparagus

Big handful of fresh mint, chopped

3-4 cloves garlic, chopped

Extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky salt

Heat your oven to 425 degrees. Hold each asparagus stalk near the bottom with the thumb and forefinger of both hands, and bend slowly until it snaps. Discard the tough, woody bottom ends. Rinse stalks under cold water.

Spread asparagus on a sheet pan, but don’t use any olive oil or other fat. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the stalks are just tender but still retain a bright green color. Transfer to a platter, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle on some flaky salt, and top with the chopped mint and garlic. Eat warm or at room temperature.