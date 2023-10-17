Where to Eat This Week

1. Montelupo Italian Market—Eastside

1613 SE Bybee Blvd., 503-719-5650, montelupo.co/sellwood. 11 am-7 pm daily.

Forget pumpkin spice. We’re all about cacio e pepe season. Sure, you could eat the simple yet stunning dish any time of year, but something about it says “peak fall.” And now Sellwood-Moreland residents have another source for adult mac and cheese: Montelupo, which boldly opened in Northeast Portland the summer of 2020, has spun off an eastside location. The intimate space offers take-home pasta that’s handmade daily as well as sauces, sandwiches and half-a-dozen focaccias—with toppings like Italian sausage, potato and guanciale, and goat cheese, you might just make a meal out of the bread and call it a night.

2. Papa Haydn

701 NW 23rd Ave., 503-228-7317; 5829 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-232-9440; papahaydn.com. 11:30 am-10 pm Wednesday-Sunday.

Whether you love Portland dessert institution Papa Haydn or simply great bargains on meals out, you’ll want to swing by one of the business’s two locations at some point during October. The brand turns 45 this year and is partying like it’s 1978, with throwback menu items and prices to match. Special entrees cost only $12(!) and these are full portions of dishes like chicken Genovese, torta rustica and currywurst. Featured desserts, including sachertorte, marjolaine and chocolate marquis, are a mere seven bucks.

3. Palomar

959 SE Division St., #100, 971-357-8020, barpalomar.com. 5-10 pm Tuesday-Friday, 10 am-2 pm and 5-10 pm Saturday-Sunday. All good things must come to an end, which, in the Pacific Northwest, means that many patios close down once the rainy season gets underway. While you may not have access to Palomar’s rooftop pop-up Tocayo for the next six months, the Cuban restaurant is using the seasonal shift to relaunch weekend brunch. Chef Ricky Bella’s new menu includes everything from a Frita McMuffin to a guava French toast soaked in Coco Lopez cream of coconut to a Benedict with roasted pork belly. And since Palomar knows how brutal those brunch lines can be, it offers reservations so you can skip the wait.

4. Bullard Tavern

813 SW Alder St., 503-222-1670, bullardpdx.com. 4-10 pm Sunday.

Given the fact that Bullard’s burger will set you back nearly 30 bucks, the Woodlark Hotel restaurant’s new $39 Sunday Supper Dinner is a bargain that shouldn’t be missed, especially since it’s a limited-time offer (albeit one that’s redundantly named). The three-course special features a mixed green salad with blue cheese crumbles and hazelnuts; a smoked half-chicken served with fresh tortillas, guac and salsa verde; and an ice cream sundae. You can add a $39 bottle of wine if you really feel like splurging. The best part: A portion of the proceeds raised from the dinners goes to the Maui Strong Fund to help victims of the devastating August fire.

5. George’s corner tavern

5501 N Interstate Ave., 503-289-0307, georgescornertaver.wixsite.com/my-site. 10 am-2 am daily.

At the corner of North Interstate Avenue and Killingsworth Street for nearly a century, George’s is like the longtime character actor you are always happy to see. And like a good ensemble player, George’s has a little something for everyone: a solid whiskey list, a killer back patio, Jell-O and pudding shots, and super-friendly service. And perhaps George’s best (un)kept secret is its fried chicken and jojos, which give Reel M Inn a run for its money. A three-piece basket with a jojo upgrade will run you $18, and arrives hot and juicy. The proportions of potato and bird aren’t as freakishly gargantuan as those at our Southeast Portland fave, but they’ll arrive in minutes, rather than hours.