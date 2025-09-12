FOOD

Tik Tok Celebrates a Quarter Century of Hot Dishes and Cold Drinks

The East Portland family-owned chain of diners opened its first location in the year 2000.

By Andrew Jankowski
Tick tock on the clock, but the party don’t stop for Tik Tok.

The family-owned chain of East Portland bars slash restaurants slash lounges (one of which also has a deli) celebrates a quarter century this fall of slinging hot dishes and cold drinks east of 82nd Avenue. To mark the occasion, Tik Tok’s three locations will roll their menu prices back to Y2K rates over three days in October.

Tik Tok locations are open late and their menus are reasonably affordable. Even if their staff and patrons sometimes leave something to be desired, Tik Tok has long held a special place in our high cholesterol hearts.

Tik Tok owner Shawn Alhadeff says that on Oct. 17-19, all three locations will feature “a festive atmosphere” and birthday deals including menu rollbacks on select items back to Y2K prices.

“Since opening our doors in 2000, Tik Tok has been more than just a place to eat, it has been a gathering spot for friends and neighbors around the clock,” Alhadeff says via email. “Tik Tok has always been dedicated to serving hearty meals, day and night, in a welcoming space for all.”

Andrew Jankowski is originally from Vancouver, WA. He covers arts & culture, LGBTQ+ and breaking local news.

