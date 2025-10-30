More Portland Restaurants Offering Free Meals During SNAP Shutdown

More Portland restaurants have stepped up to help feed people who are poised to lose their SNAP benefits Nov. 1 due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps) goes out to 143,000 Multnomah County residents each month, according to Oregon’s Department of Human Services.

Heretic Coffee in Southeast Portland created a torrent of media coverage earlier this week when it announced free SNAP breakfasts every day starting Nov. 1 for those who need them, no questions asked. Donations poured into the nonprofit coffee shop, now totaling a whopping $280,000.

A bevy of other Portland restaurants have stepped in to help feed the community next month. Most are also accepting donations to help with the effort.

“It has been a practice and a belief of ours since the very beginning that everyone deserves to be fed and we will do our part of providing food to anyone who is experiencing hunger,” wrote Cafe Olli on Instagram Oct. 29. “Food should absolutely not be political.”

Here are a few more Portland restaurants offering food assistance during the SNAP shut down:

Cafe Olli, 3925 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-206-8604. cafeollipdx.com. Wood-fired pizza, seasonal brunch, pastries and more. $0–$14 sliding-scale community meals are available for those experiencing food insecurity or financial hardship.

Grassa, multiple locations. 971-407-3090, grassapdx.com. Artisan comfort food such as fresh pasta, seasonal salads and appetizers. Show a SNAP card for kids to eat free, no purchase required, until benefits are reinstated.

Salvi PDX, 2030 SE 7th Ave., instagram.com/salvipdx. Salvadoran cuisine with a modern twist, located inside of Groundbreaker Brewing. Free pupusitas 9 am–noon every day in November for those affected by SNAP changes.

Laughing Planet, multiple locations. 503-788-2921, laughingplanet.com. Fast-casual bowls and burritos with tons of fresh veggies on board. Free lunch or dinner for people who have lost their SNAP benefits, on the honor system. Ask for the “adult SNAP” or “kids SNAP” meal or both.

The Pharmacy, 2100 NW Glisan St., 503-954-3592, thepharmacypdx.com. Cocktail bar in a vintage space that also serves a full menu of burgers, salads, wings and more. Free Sunday meals to those who have lost SNAP benefits, starting with chicken enchiladas this week. Email ThePharmacyPDX@gmail.com before 8 am Saturday to reserve a meal.

Mama Chow’s Kitchen, 3757 SE Hawthorne Blvd., instagram.com/mamachowskitchen. Food cart serving Chinese cuisine located in Steeplejack Brewing-Union on Hawthorne. Free meals for children and senior citizens who have lost SNAP benefits.