Six New Year’s Eve Portland-Area Dinner Specials to Wolf Down

New Year’s Eve is the time to live it up before your resolutions kick in—and what better way to kick off your night than with a phenomenal dinner? These NYE prix fixe menus might not be as affordable as, say, Olive Garden before or after a hangout at Hawks, but they’re at least as romantic, if not more so. While this list is by no means exhaustive, it sure got our stomachs rumbling while putting it together. Leave no crumbs from this year on your plate, figuratively or literally, as you get ready to sop up the sauce 2026 will serve.

Portland City Grill might be the very first place that comes to mind when you imagine downtown fine dining. Big Pink’s panoramic views at PCG have never made Clackamas look better. Its NYE dinner service might not be as good a deal as Jeff Swickard got when he bought Big Pink this summer, but for $235 diners will get a five-course meal including black truffle gnocchi, citrus-cured hamachi with accouterments like Kaluga caviar, and King Crab Oscar-topped grilled filet mignon. 111 SW 5th Ave., Floor 30, 503-450-0030, portlandcitygrill.com. 8 pm–12:30 am.

Want to hit a rooftop without leaving East Portland? Consider making plans at Metropolitan Tavern atop the Eastlund Hotel. For roughly $230, guests can customize their dinner from a $65 four-course menu with entree options like steelhead and New York strip au poivre—the $230 includes a $150 “dining credit,” which likely covers whatever drinks guests would most enjoy, but also includes 18% gratuity, so, you know, don’t get crazy. This tier unlocks discounts to not only stay the night at the hotel, but recover at brunch the next morning for a slight discount. If that sounds like too much, guests can pop in for appetizers with a ticket just under $50. 1021 SE Grand St., #600, 503-963-3600, mettavern.com. 9 pm–12:30 am.

Brix Tavern is a sister bar to Metropolitan Tavern, so expect a nearly identical arrangement with a different menu and without the attached hotel. $45 gets you in the door for music and appetizers, while the same ~230-with-$150-dining-credit pricepoint offers a four-course menu including crab macaroni and cheese, Steak Oscar, prime rib and linguini primavera. One unique offering includes infused shots. Jalapeno vodka and tequila will be served—resolve to stop pretending cilantro tastes like soap, if you want that vodka—as will bourbon flavored with vanilla, coffee or bacon. The Tualatin location is hosting a similar shindig, if you’re reading this from the suburbs. 1338 NW Hoyt St., 503-943-5995, brixtavern.com. 5 pm–12:30 am.

Champagne is the traditional NYE drink of choice, so naturally Champagne Poetry would likely be the first place Portlanders think of to get bottles popping that’s not an Old Town dance club. The Nob Hill cocktail lounge celebrated early and is closed until 2026, but the flagship Hawthorne bakery will not only sling sweets until 5 pm, but its even sweeter discount on bottle service continues. Champagne Poetry is discounting its library of lowercase and uppercase champagne by 20% for bakery guests, and 25% for to-go bottles. A better discount to party at home? Don’t threaten me with a good time. 3343 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-265-8834, champagnepoetry.biz. 11:30 am–5 pm.

If your go-to toast is “nostrovia,” you might want to party at Kachka Fabrika. For $90, diners will not only enjoy caviar bumps and the house’s namesake vodka, but a raw bar of seafood treats like shrimp cocktails and half-shell oysters. Slurp the ocean’s bounty to the sounds of live Euro-disco music and nosh on other hors d’oeuvres as you count down the clock. 2117 NE Oregon St., Ste. 202, 503-470-5077, kachkafabrika.com. 9 pm–1 am.

Whichever side of the Washington-Oregon border you find yourself on, popping over to The Elbow Room in downtown Vancouver is worth the trip any night of the year, but especially on its last one. $65 gets guests a high-low celebration with an ounce of caviar served with tater tot blinis and traditional caviar trimmings (crème fraîche, chopped egg, chives and shallots, in case you haven’t dived into the world of caviar), and their choice of either two cans of bubbly or a 40 ounce Miller High Life (the bar’s signature freezer door martinis aren’t part of the deal, but since there’s no cover, feel free to splurge responsibly on those). There’s an East Coast and West Coast-timed ball drop for early birds and night owls, while some wild how the bar will stay open until 2 am. Wait, the latest-raging New Year’s dinner on this list is in Vancouver AND there will be tarot and astrology readings? We really are in for a new year. 1800 Broadway St., Vancouver, 360-694-3552, elbowroom1970.com. 4 pm–2 am.