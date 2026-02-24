Turning Tables: Three Portland-Area Eateries Are Settling Into New Digs

When choosing a space to open a business—especially a restaurant, food truck, or bar—you can only hope the location is the right fit. When it doesn’t work out, rehoming is often considered a responsible act to ensure an eatery finds a better, more suitable home rather than being neglected or abandoned. These Portland eateries have recently relocated, or are actively relocating, in hopes they may find their forever home.

Cliff’s was a beloved Eliot neighborhood pub in the Wonder Ballroom’s basement. Husband-and-wife owners Josh and Sierra Luebke took over the space following the exit of Bunk Sandwiches, where Josh worked as a longtime chef and manager. Sierra, a veteran bartender and manager of Hale Pele tiki bar and Pope House Bourbon Lounge, held down the front of the house and built a regular neighborhood clientele outside of concertgoers. So it was heartbreaking when Wonder Ballroom owner Mike Quinn decided not to renew their lease at the end of 2025, reportedly to open a venue-exclusive bar in the same space. The Luebkes hope the suite at 2934 NE Alberta St., recently vacated by Assembly Brewing Pizza Annex, will be Cliff’s new forever home. With the promise of more art, mood lighting, a New Orleans-style backyard patio, and “unhinged taxidermy,” the new Cliff’s hopes to settle in and open up this spring.

Portland’s acclaimed Burmese restaurant Rangoon Bistro graduated from farmers market and kitchen pop-up to brick-and-mortar in 2022. Rangoon was the original name of Myanmar’s capital city from 1948 to 2006, where two out of the restaurant’s three founders grew up and all first met. After Feb. 28, Rangoon will exit its current Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard location that it’s called home for the past three-plus years and move into new digs at the former Deadshot bar space (2133 SE 11th Ave.). With more room to run free and spread their wings, Rangoon is collaborating with North Portland bar Tulip Shop Tavern and hopes to settle down with a cocktail, a curry, thoke and Burmese noodles this March.

Tacos Fita is used to being nomadic, finding homes for its three Portland-area food trucks at Pioneer Square, The Heist Bar & Food Carts, and now Oregon City Brewing, recently relocating from SteepleJack Brewing’s The Union on Hawthorne. But now it’s homeward bound with the kids in tow. At their first nonmobile restaurant (4725 SW Lombard Ave., Beaverton), Tacos Fita owner Rafael Dueñas and his wife sublease space to their son Sam Torres and daughter-in-law Ximena Alcocer for startup day cafe Kasa Coffee. Sometimes you can come home again.