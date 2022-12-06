Shows of the Week: Thrill Jockey Artists Assemble!

FRIDAY, DEC. 9:

From its humble origins in Hoboken, N.J., to its dominance of the late ‘90s Chicago post-rock scene’s explosion of creativity to its current anything-goes roster, the Thrill Jockey label boasts a catalog as unpredictable as it is consistent. To celebrate 30 years in business, the label is throwing a massive touring-revue party with some of their local signees, including noise-metal duo The Body, Ripley Johnson’s spaced-out country project Rose City Band, and guitar whiz Marisa Anderson. Talk about eclectic! Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $18. 21+.

MONDAY, DEC. 12:

Metz’s 10th anniversary tour isn’t actually their 10th anniversary tour; they spent years honing their pummeling noise punk in Toronto clubs before turning the rock world upside-down with their self-titled debut in 2012. If they sounded pulverizing then, imagine what that extra decade has done for their mosh-starting skills. Support comes from the awesome Bay Area doom metal band Kowloon Walled City, whose sound is no less dense and dystopian then the towering urban accumulation they were named for. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St. 9 pm. $25. 21+.

While their sister band Tame Impala has become something of a mainstream pop institution, Pond remains scrappy, fuzzy and devoted to old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll—though that hardly means they’re traditional or conventional by any means. Across nine studio albums in a little more than a decade, the Australian psych-rock project has specialized in making the kind of songs you hear in public and immediately pull your phone out to Shazam: weird and woolly, yet catchy and unmistakably contemporary. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $20. 21+ floor, all ages balcony.