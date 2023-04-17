Spiritbox Delivers on Expectations at the Roseland

From the floor of the Roseland Theater, the anticipation for Spiritbox to deliver their first headlining performance in Portland on April 12 was palpable.

The band cast riff after riff with dynamic, technical proficiency, led by Courtney LaPlante, whose presence onstage was nothing short of ethereal. They kept the crowd enthralled throughout the entire set, but there was an explosion of energy when the intro to breakthrough 2021 hit “Holy Roller’' began to play.

But the highlight of the night was a performance of “The Mara Effect, Pt. 3″ from the band’s self-titled 2017 debut EP. The inclusion of the song in the lineup felt like a subtle nod to day-one fans in attendance.

