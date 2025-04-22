For the Record

Super-Electric Records owner Bob Ham notes what’s been in heavy rotation on the shop’s turntable in April.

Crystal Quartez

Erospace (self-released)

After years of producing consciousness-expanding ambient music, local artist Crystal Quartez has decided to shift their musical focus a little farther south. Erospace is an unashamedly sexy record, tender in its assessment of the body and heated in its desire for sensation. Over four slinky electronic tunes, Quartez calls up memories of the Caribbean music of their youth and the shiny latex gothic dream pop that dominates their listening habits today. A devilishly alluring mix.

Steve Roach

The Reverent Sky (Timeroom Editions)

No matter how many albums New Age ambient legend Steve Roach releases in a year, he somehow always leaves us wanting more. His latest morsel for the masses evokes the vast expanses and dusty foreboding of his Arizona home through each gorgeously blooming drone and carefully considered melody line he teases out of his library of synthesizers. Don’t just leave this on in the background while you do other things—immerse yourself in each warm, slowly building moment of it.

Postcards

Ripe (Ruptured)

A recent batch of new material from the Beirut label Ruptured just arrived at the shop. And though it is a challenge to single out just one release, my heart keeps returning to the fifth album from shoegaze trio Postcards. Ripe fills each gushing moment of this album with devastating imagery of smoldering buildings, poisoned blood, and barren shorelines. A challenging, shattering, necessary listen.