What to Do In Portland (May 6-12, 2026)

SEE: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans 2 brings not only the definitive stars of the brothers’ Dragula universe to Portland, but also fully realized characters, elaborate costumes, and fearless theatricality from screen to stage for a dark, immersive spectacle that blends drag performance, horror imagery, and cinematic storytelling into one unforgettable event hosted by the Queens of Darkness, The Boulet Brothers. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 7 pm Wednesday, May 6. $45–$58 All ages.

SEE: TCB: The Toni Cade Bambara School of Organizing

TCB, also known as The Toni Cade Bambara School of Organizing, is a biography of the influential writer, filmmaker, and cultural worker who, with humor and deep insight, inspired a generation of artists to dedicate themselves to community empowerment. The film is structured as a series of lessons on cultural organizing, gleaned from Bambara’s life and shared by her friends, colleagues and students. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Thursday, May 7. Free with RSVP. All ages.

GO: Jaboukie Young-White

For the uninitiated, Jaboukie Young-White is a comedian and actor seen on Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and Only Murders in the Building as well as a writer for Netflix’s Big Mouth and American Vandal. As a newcomer, Young-White slayed the traditional late-night rounds, including a television debut as a guest performer on two episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 10 pm Thursday, May 7. $38. 21+.

SEE: Love Isn’t Blind: A Comedy/Dating Show Where the Men Can’t Speak

In this dating experiment, men compete onstage for one lucky bachelorette, with the small caveat that the men can’t speak. Through a series of games—which includes calling the boys’ moms and unlocking their phones—we narrow it down to two men. Finally, we hear their voices, and the lucky winner is sent with our bachelorette to the bar for an immediate date. Audience members wear wristbands according to their relationship status (single, taken, poly, queer, etc.), and a wing couple (who wear actual wings) helps those of you who are too shy to make a move. Sentinel Hotel, 614 SW 11th Ave., loveisntblind.co. 6:30 pm Friday, May 8. $22.80. 21+.

GO: Crystal Springs Mother’s Day Rhododendron Show

The Crystal Springs Mother’s Day Rhododendron Show is a decadeslong Mother’s Day tradition that celebrates and awards excellence in rhododendron cultivation. For those still scrambling for a lovely event to share with ya momma for Mother’s Day, this sanctuary of tranquil beauty is a unique 9.5-acre garden containing an outstanding collection of rare species and hybrid rhododendrons, azaleas, and other lesser-known ericaceous plants, as well as many companion plants and unusual trees. Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, 5801 SE 28th Ave., csrgpdx.org. 10 am Friday, May 9. $5–$9.

HEAR: Campfire Tales

In a town replete with comedy, alt theater, and storytelling events, Campfire Tales is a new performance community offering a welcoming space for true, personal stories to come to life—onstage, online, and at intimate community events. Campfire provides a unique platform designed to build a vibrant community through the power of shared conversation, human experience, and connection. Despite the proliferation of story events in Portland proper, this party will be well worth the trek to downtown Vancouver (aka ultra North Portland). TheARTScentered, 1007 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Wash., campfiretales.org. 7 pm Saturday, May 9. $12. All ages.

SEE: Jekyll in Chains: A Musical Reimagining of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Jekyll in Chains is a gritty musical drama featuring a catchy, angsty grunge-style score played by a live band, and although this is considered a musical “drama,” the production has all the fun, whimsy, and humor that Torchsong audiences have come to know and love. For those yearning for the ’90s grunge scene or nostalgic for those techless ’90s vibes, this is a night out worth headbanging to. Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge, 10282 SE Main St., Milwaukie, torchsongentertainment.square.site. 6 pm Sunday, May 10. $20–$25. 18+.

GO: Two-Step Tuesday with Shorty and The Mustangs and Dance Lessons

If Beyoncé didn’t change your opinion of country music, perhaps a session of country dancing and lessons at the Showdown Saloon will. Come break in those fashionable cowboy boots you scooped up when Cowboy Carter dropped and make Queen Bey proud with some all-American boot scootin’. Showdown Saloon, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., showdownpdx.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday, May 12. $10. 21+.