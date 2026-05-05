Top Public Safety Leader At The City Abruptly Departing

Bob Cozzie, the deputy city administrator who oversees Portland’s public safety agencies and programs, is leaving the city later this month.

The announcement came abruptly on Tuesday morning from City Administrator Raymond Lee. It was not immediately clear why Cozzie, who has a long history of serving in public safety leadership positions, is leaving the job.

Cozzie currently oversees Portland’s police, fire and emergency communications bureaus, as well as a slate of violence prevention programs. Lee said that he will oversee the public safety bureaus directly while he conducts a national search to replace Cozzie.

Cozzie led Portland’s Public Safety Service Area for just 11 months, having been appointed to the position by former City Administrator Michael Jordan. Cozzie previously served as the director of the Bureau of Emergency Communications for seven years.

Cozzie will receive $275,000 in severance, according to the city.

The announcement of his departure appears to have taken at least some Portland leaders by surprise. Just 15 minutes after Lee announced the news in a brief press release, the Portland City Council commenced a budget work session on the Public Safety Service Area. Cozzie was one of the primary speakers, laying out how Mayor Keith Wilson’s proposed cuts would affect public safety.

At the top of the meeting, Council President Jamie Dunphy acknowledged the announcement had out out just minutes prior. Dunphy appeared surprised by it, and thanked Cozzie for his years of service.

“You do incredibly good work and I am immensely proud and grateful for your commitment.” Dunphy said.

Shortly after this, Councilor Steve Novick addressed Lee directly, saying he would be “out of your bully mind” to think he could oversee the public safety bureaus while searching for a new leader.

“I strongly urge you to reconsider that. I frankly think that you’d be out of your bully mind to do that, and I don’t think you have time,” Novick said sharply. “And there’s at least one person, and probably more, who all of us trust who I think would be an obvious interim person.”

Cozzie’s departure comes in the middle of a difficult budget season, during which the city must make significant cuts to balance its finances.

Wilson’s proposed budget would make hefty cuts to both the police and fire bureaus. The fire and police unions have previously said the cuts would undermine the city’s safety and erode law enforcement’s ability to respond to incidents in a timely fashion.

Wilson’s $21 million in proposed cuts to the police bureau includes slashing administrative staff and slashing $4.5 million from the bureau’s public safety support specialist program, which allows nonsworn, unarmed staff to help with police work and respond to low-priority 911 calls.

Cuts to the fire bureau would include the elimination of one engine, reducing hours that the bureau’s two-person rescue teams are available, and delaying planned equipment replacements.