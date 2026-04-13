Record Store Day Is Coming April 18

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The annual Record Store Day celebration is coming up this Saturday, April 18, and this time, it has its own beer.

Deep Cuts, a 6% ABV pale ale, is a collaboration among Music Millennium, Baerlic Brewing and John’s Marketplace. Music Millennium will serve $4 pints of Deep Cuts all day, and also have four-packs available to go. The beer is inspired by the idea of “crate-digging”—the stuff you don’t always see on the surface but ends up meaning the most—and has been in the works with Terry Currier of Music Millennium for a year, says John’s Marketplace owner Rob Petros.

Deep Cuts Pale Ale is the first release of John’s Marketplace’s new “Pourtlandia Project.” The bottle shop is “bringing together Portland’s icons, misfits and cultural institutions through collaborative beer releases,” Petros says. The Pourtlandia Project will donate a portion (pourtion?) of proceeds to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Record Store Day has been celebrated nationally since 2007 and typically features fun in-store giveaways, performances and vinyl drops. This year’s “ambassador” for the event is Bruno Mars; he’ll release a collaborations album.

Here are some, but not all, of the local independent record stores who will participate in the festivities; check recordstoreday.com/Stores for more.