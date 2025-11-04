Shows of the Week: Drive-By Truckers Pull Through Portland

Thursday, Nov. 6

Texas artist Claire Rousay emerged from the pandemic-era “emo-ambient” scene—which prized diaristic field recordings and personal confessions over mindless Spotify-core ambience—to become something like a genuine indie-rock star. Last year’s Sentiment leaned much more heavily on the “emo” side of the equation than the “ambient” side, but on her new album, A Little Death, she retreats into the world of granular processing and found sounds. She’ll perform music from the new record, which dropped on Halloween, at her upcoming Holocene show with support from Gretchen Korsmo. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $13.15. 21+.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Algernon Cadwallader is one of the most beloved emo bands ever. Depending on whom you ask, the Pennsylvanians had either the fortune or misfortune to make their best music in the late ’00s and early ’10s, during the quiet period between emo’s mall-punk mainstream moment and the recent revival of its earlier Midwestern style. But since the band’s initial 2012 dissolution, their gospel has spread through the DIY world and, with their biggest audience ever ready to receive them, they’ve released an excellent new album (Trying Not to Have a Thought, released in September) and are taking their fabled live show on the road. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave. 8 pm. $29.39. 21+.

Friday, Nov. 7

The Drive-By Truckers are so associated with the “Dirty South,” as one of their double-album opuses called it, it may come as a surprise to know co-frontman Patterson Hood has called Portland his home for some time. His new album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams, is his best solo record to date, folding his work into a newer tradition of skewed Southern guitar rock epitomized by the likes of Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee, all of whom make guest appearances. Co-headlining is another great frontman-turned-solo troubadour, the Hold Steady’s verbose everyman belter Craig Finn. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $43.73. All ages.