Shows of the Week: Stoner Control Outlives Many of the Dives Where They Played

Friday, March 13

Portland’s Stoner Control has been around long enough to see the closure of a lot of the dives and haunts where they used to sling their power-pop trade; accordingly, their newest album, The Bottom of a Hill You Know, is their most elegiac—or at least as much as an album with a song called “The Matzah Also Rise” can be. The trio celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and they’re celebrating with a small flurry of local shows at haunts like Firkin Tavern and the Atlantis Lounge, which we can all be blessed to know still keep the rock scene strong in Portland. Firkin Tavern, 1937 SE 11th Ave. 8 pm. Free. 21+.

Peaches (The Squirt Deluxe)

Sunday, March 15

The rudest surprise in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation comes when the placid soundtrack, dominated by dreamy synthesists like Air and Death in Vegas, is suddenly interrupted by the filthiest song you’ve ever heard. Everyone remembers where they were when they first heard Peaches sing “Fuck the Pain Away,” and the Canadian has only gotten more outrageous with time. If you ever decided hedonism wasn’t worth the effort, her new album, No Lube So Rude, might be the thing that makes you reconsider; in the Teaches of Peaches, pleasure is infinite. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $47.50. All ages.

Serengeti (Bandcamp)

Tuesday, March 17

For internet-fried rap heads too young to remember “Bill Swerski’s Super Fans,” the Inland North accent will always be associated with Kenny Dennis, the Cubs-cheering character created by Chicago rapper Serengeti. The mustachioed MC has a fruitful career in the left-of-center rap world, but though earnest projects like Noticeably Negro and Family & Friends are well worth your time, his outlandish character raps seem to spark a fire in his belly. Best starting point: “Dennehy,” which makes his tirades about sports and smoked meats sound strangely poignant. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $25.82. 21+.