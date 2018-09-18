WHAT TO KNOW:
- A federal judge sentenced the owner of Portland dispensary chain Cannabliss & Co. to seven months in prison for tax evasion. U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon says Matthew Price lived a “double life.”
- If you don’t know it already, the Portland Thorns kick ass. On Saturday, the soccer team made league history, advancing once again to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game after defeating Cascadia rival Seattle Reign 2-1 in a semifinal match.
- A little more than two years after the Abbey Bar & Bottle Shop opened on Northwest 23rd Avenue, the business has quietly closed. A sign on the papered-over glass on the front door seems to be the only public announcement that the place has shuttered.
- Milwaukie-based Dark Horse Comics is publishing the final graphic novel by late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain. In a way, Hungry Ghosts is also Bourdain’s last cookbook as it will feature a series of new, original recipes.
- As the laws stand now, legal consumption of cannabis is not allowed beyond the walls of your own home or another private residence. But the New Revenue Coalition believes consumers deserve more than house parties.
- For local NBA jersey collectors, no player is too obscure not to chase down, even if it means doing something that might seem a little sketchy to get it. To learn what it takes to be a collector, WW sought out Portland-area jersey-philes and asked them about their most prized finds.
- If you don’t wear face makeup and you like that just fine, don’t try to fix a good thing. If you like a little coverage when you’re having a breakout, have wanted to start wearing something but don’t know where to start, or enjoy putting together a face of art every morning, then keep reading.
