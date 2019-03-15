WHAT TO KNOW:

WHAT TO LISTEN TO:

  • Stephen Malkmus is enamored with losers, weirdos and bygones. The former Pavement frontman and longtime Portland resident will embark on a solo tour this May, including an already sold-out stop at Doug Fir Lounge.
(Robbie Augspurger)
(Robbie Augspurger)

WHERE TO EAT:

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.