WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon strippers are engaged in a fierce battle over whether they should be contractors or employees. The last reform? A dial tone.
- The sexual assault trial of Charles McGee and Aubre Dickson began Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Defense lawyers said the alleged victim sought fame and formed an “unholy alliance” with a WW reporter.
- One of the defendants in a murder and hate crime trial pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to manslaughter for her role in a fatal collision that killed Larnell Bruce, Jr. To convict the driver of a hate crime, prosecutors will have to show racial bias motivated him. That seems harder than it did when the trial began.
- Most of us may not have to worry about getting chain-snatched at the Met Gala, but simply navigating the world of personal finance brings its own set of headaches. We asked local experts a few basic money questions.
- Black residents told Portland officials they feel less safe crossing the street. “Crosswalk White girl magic,” one focus group respondent said, “where cars stop for White women, not for Black people.”
- At a time when Oregon faces a housing crisis, the mortgage interest deduction provides enormous subsidy to homeowners, who are disproportionately well off. And the more houses you own, the more tax deductions you get.
WHAT TO LISTEN TO:
- Stephen Malkmus is enamored with losers, weirdos and bygones. The former Pavement frontman and longtime Portland resident will embark on a solo tour this May, including an already sold-out stop at Doug Fir Lounge.
WHERE TO EAT:
- At first glance, Eem appears a relatively straightforward Thai restaurant. It’s on return visits, however, that you’ll appreciate Eem for what it really is—a hopeful glimpse into the future of Portland’s dining scene.
