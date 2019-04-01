WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon’s state government was already dominated by women. But now there’s one more, leaving just one man in statewide elected office.
- The last race has been run at Portland Meadows. The 73-year-old horse-racing track and sometime concert venue is closing to make way for what’s described in city records as an “urban logistics facility.”
- The University of Oregon women’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time in history. And Oregon’s two U.S. senators have endorsed a lawsuit demanding equal pay for the U.S. women’s soccer team.
- An Oregon legislator is adding a loophole to the vaccine-requirement bill currently winding its way through the Oregon Legislature. Meanwhile, the New York Times explored the link between anti-vaxxers and tax dodgers—and found an Oregon man, far out at sea.
- Oregon lawmakers in D.C. have proposed a bill that would strip alcohol taxes from kombucha.
WHERE TO EAT:
- For this year’s guide to Portland’s best cheap eats, we’ve tried to make things easy on you. We’ve slashed the metro area up into 11 sections, then picked the best representatives in seven categories.
AIRPORT POSTMATES:
- Thursday, in-airport delivery app AtYourGate announced its expansion to PDX. Travelers can order food, beer, neck pillows or whatever else they’re craving (or forgot at home) from their phone and have it delivered to their gate.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments