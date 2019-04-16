WHAT TO KNOW:

  • An Oregon Department of Justice employee used an agency email and agency time to send a memo lobbying against a criminal justice reform bill senators will consider this week. State Sen. Brian Boquist says the message likely violates Oregon ethics laws.
  • Social-media outrage blossomed when a Trail Blazers fan brought a sign to the game calling center Enes Kanter a “rim terrorist.” One person who wasn’t upset about the sign? Enes Kanter.
  • Back on the court, the Blazers have their second playoff game tonight, in a series that is proving completely unpredictable. It’s chaotic good.
  • Laika’s new movie, Missing Link, which premiered last Friday, flopped at the box office. The figures aren’t just disappointing—they’re historically bad.
  • A ballot initiative aimed at halting the growth of public pension-related debt passed its first hurdle yesterday. Its backers can now begin gathering the nearly 150,000 signatures needed to qualify for the 2020 ballot.
  • Kickstand Comedy has officially launched a crowdfunding project that would revive the historic Brody Theater—and announced yet another planned addition for the space.

WHERE TO DRINK:

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

WHAT TO WATCH:

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.