- An Oregon Department of Justice employee used an agency email and agency time to send a memo lobbying against a criminal justice reform bill senators will consider this week. State Sen. Brian Boquist says the message likely violates Oregon ethics laws.
- Social-media outrage blossomed when a Trail Blazers fan brought a sign to the game calling center Enes Kanter a “rim terrorist.” One person who wasn’t upset about the sign? Enes Kanter.
- Back on the court, the Blazers have their second playoff game tonight, in a series that is proving completely unpredictable. It’s chaotic good.
- Laika’s new movie, Missing Link, which premiered last Friday, flopped at the box office. The figures aren’t just disappointing—they’re historically bad.
- A ballot initiative aimed at halting the growth of public pension-related debt passed its first hurdle yesterday. Its backers can now begin gathering the nearly 150,000 signatures needed to qualify for the 2020 ballot.
- Kickstand Comedy has officially launched a crowdfunding project that would revive the historic Brody Theater—and announced yet another planned addition for the space.
- Walter Matthau as a drunk little league coach, Björk in an Icelandic fairy tale and Anthony Hopkins as a picky eater. These are the best old flicks playing around town right now.
