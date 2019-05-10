WHAT TO KNOW:
- Wearing a Blazers jersey on a casual committee day, state Sen. Chuck Riley dropped a bombshell into Oregon Lottery plans for online gambling.
- The fundraising platform GivingFuel has again deleted a fundraising effort started by Portland-area far-right activists who have provoked violent confrontations in the city.
- Another Oregon tax? This one’s for kids. Children’s taxing districts are a longstanding idea, but the idea is getting a little more traction this year.
- Portland advocacy group Disability Rights Oregon says it will consider legal action if the city doesn’t fix the e-scooter complaint process.
- An electronics show rescinded and then gave an award back to an Oregon State University-designed orgasm robot.
- The Portland Trail Blazers’ magical playoff run continues for one more weekend—complete with a Rip City rental bike and a new dunking otter. (Her name is Juno.)
WHAT TO READ:
- While other journalistic outlets are still reeling from the pivot to video, The Nib is headed in a bold, old direction: print. Last fall, the Portland-based comics publication, which has been online since 2013, launched its first print issue.
WHAT TO COOK:
- We asked local chefs for their potato salad and baked beans recipes. Pair these dishes with whatever you’re throwing on the BBQ this weekend.
