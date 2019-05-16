WHAT TO KNOW:
- A contractor for ICE is under investigation by his employer for posting bail in March to free a member of the right-wing men’s fraternity the Proud Boys from the Multnomah County Jail.
- Powell’s Books was dropped by Amazon—a major blow to the Portland bookseller. After WW asked questions, Amazon said it restored Powell’s account.
- Yesterday, Rep. Earl Blumenauer called Oregon’s support of removing the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act a “death sentence.” Later in the day, Gov. Kate Brown pulled back that support, saying it was misguided and incorrect.
- The Oregon Department of Justice has decided to appeal a ruling by federal Magistrate Judge John Acosta that would have made Frank Gable a free man.
- In a new U.S. News ranking of states based on how well they perform for their citizens, Oregon ranks number 27 and Washington ranks number 1.
- A designer thinks his Trail Blazers tribute T-shirt that says “Rip City” was ripped off. A local apparel company called Portland Gear is selling a similar design that says “Rain City.”
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Lovejoy Tea Room is a delightful homage to English tradition in Northeast Portland. Naturally, there’s no shirking on the tea menu, which has more than 40 options.
CHILL WITH THE PICKLES:
- You’ll be able to buy CBD products at Portland Pickles games this summer. Lazarus Naturals will begin a sponsorship deal with the local collegiate baseball team when its season kicks off.
