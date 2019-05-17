WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Blazers scored 111 points last night in a loss to the Warriors. Each point meant a dollar donated by Blazers fans to abortion access for Alabamans.
- It was a frustrating game. But at least CJ McCollum met Jennifer Williams—of “I’m Trying Jennifer” fame.
- The last time the Blazers were in the Western Conference Finals, the mayor and police were arguing about how to handle “black-masked marchers.”
- At a budget hearing Tuesday, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty signaled that she believes her critiques of the mayor’s budget may have little chance of passage: “I understand maybe there was an agreement before I got here. But nobody told me about it.”
- Portland’s cannabis taxes were mostly used to backfill police budgets. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly thinks that’s ridiculous.
- Another long-running Portland brewery is calling it quits. Columbia River Brewing served its final customers Wednesday, May 15, after nearly nine years of business.
- On Mother’s Day, The New York Times opinion section published a video about Nike-sponsored Olympic runner Alysia Montaño, who says that when she became pregnant the sportswear giant paused her contract without pay.
MUST-WATCH:
- Watch Cobie Smulders ruin two kidnappers’ day in the trailer for the new Portland-set ABC show “Stumptown.”
WHERE TO EAT:
- From chickpea-based ice cream to near-perfect Shake Shack-style burgers, here are the top 5 places to eat in Portland this week.
