WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was the lone vote against the city’s budget this year. She found herself politically isolated when she objected to eliminating 50 jobs in the parks bureau while preserving police. “There are not two sides to this,” she said. “There is justice; there is fairness.”
- Here’s how Oregon State Troopers ended up in Bulgaria (spoiler alert: it involves sports betting).
- An Oregon legislative economist says a proposed cap and trade bill will gut the gas tax that pays for transportation projects.
- Troubles are mounting for the former Portland lawyer Lori Deveny. Deveny was indicted May 23 in Multnomah County Circuit Court on 92 counts related to allegations she stole money from vulnerable clients.
- The family of one of the victims in the 2017 MAX stabbing has filed a lawsuit against TriMet and the Portland Police Bureau for failing to keep Jeremy Christian off public transit despite past reports of violence from passengers.
- Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran is seeking to save the county’s needle exchange sites from budget cuts. WW reported last week that those programs are besieged and face the axe.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Fans of the official DJ for the Trail Blazers no longer need a ticket to the game to experience his skill with turntables and a laptop. In fact, you can now hear him spin while dining on tableside shawarma.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- In a talk at TechfestNW urban mobility CEO Nat Parker says rich people need to start investing in public transit: “If you’re driving your Mercedes or your BMW to Catlin Gabel you are still stuck in traffic.”
