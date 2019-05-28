WHAT TO KNOW:

WHERE TO EAT:

WHAT TO WATCH:

Nat Parker (right) with moderator and WW publisher Mark Zusman at TechfestNW 2019. (Sam Gehrke)
Nat Parker (right) with moderator and WW publisher Mark Zusman at TechfestNW 2019. (Sam Gehrke)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.