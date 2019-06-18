WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Multnomah Neighborhood Association has raised a large sum of money as part of its legal challenge to the city’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan, which laid the groundwork for more housing in Portland’s single-family neighborhoods.
- After 12 years of strategizing and more than six hours of debate, the Oregon House on Monday passed House Bill 2020, a long-awaited effort to meet the state’s carbon emission reduction goals.
- The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to hear a case challenging a fine imposed on a Gresham bakery that refused to sell a wedding cake to a lesbian couple. But the nation’s highest court ordered the Oregon Court of Appeals to reconsider its ruling.
- The Oregon Senate has killed off the bill that would have capped campaign donations for the first time in Oregon. Will the Legislature refer a constitutional amendment to voters to make it possible to cap campaign donations in the future?
- You can put your air conditioner back in storage for now. A storm system headed for the Northwest will drop temperatures nearly 20 degrees Fahrenheit from yesterday’s high by Thursday.
- Earlier this month, Multnomah County commissioners approved an update to the county code to use gender neutral pronouns. The code book—which outlines county policies and procedures—now uses “they,” “them” and “theirs” pronouns.
- You can dine out tonight to support abortion access funds in the Northwest and Alabama. Here’s a list of the Portland restaurants that plan to take part in the “Dining Out for Reproductive Justice” fundraiser.
- On their debut album, No Aloha starts to carve out their own surf-rock niche. The irony of Okay Alone is that its mélange of surfy, girl-group melodies and lo-fi space rock doesn’t coalesce until it succumbs to the sadness.
