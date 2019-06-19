WHAT TO KNOW:
- A racial discrimination lawsuit that settled in Portland last week contained allegations that an Old Town nightclub operator went to elaborate lengths to limit the number of black patrons in his clubs. “Everyone who worked for him from the top down knew his policy that ‘I don’t want too many chocolate chips in my bowl of milk, just a few.'”
- A lawyer seeking to overhaul Oregon’s criminal defense system has been accused of “gross mismanagement” of the public defenders’ office he once ran.
- Portland Public Schools is taking a novel approach to the problem of school segregation. Officials with the district are lobbying for the high-profile housing bill that would allow duplexes, triplexes and quads into single-family neighborhoods in Portland.
- Avoid Cannon Beach for the next few days. The Oregon Health Authority yesterday issued an advisory, warning people not to splash into Cannon Beach ocean water, which is currently full of “higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria.”
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has a possible challenger: Ozzie González, who on June 11 registered a political action committee to begin fundraising for the 2020 mayor’s race.
- On July 1, 2019, Oregon will increase its minimum wage by 50 cents, following 2016 legislation which will deliver the state’s lowest paid workers annual pay increases through 2022.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Whatever your drink of choice, Alter Ego Cider’s new taphouse will make you feel welcome. Its flagship concoction is the Brut, a semi-dry cider with a palate-tickling sweetness that fades into a sour finish just as the bubbles break.
PLAN YOUR STONER ROAD TRIP:
- When it comes to cannabis, Portland and the Oregon Coast seem to get all the attention. Less trafficked, though, are the incredibly diverse landscapes in Eastern Oregon. If you’re looking to plot the perfect stoner road trip this summer, we have a few helpful bits of advice for you.
