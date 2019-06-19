Yount's complaint accuses Borg of a number of offenses. It says he created a "debt" to the state by having MPD handle fewer cases than it contracted for, then writing off that debt when he took over the Office of Defense Services. It says he diverted money meant for criminal defense to "holistic" community legal services to clients facing housing, immigration or other issues. And it claims he misrepresented the number of clients that managers defended and the amount of money spent on community court.