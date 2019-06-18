Mayor Ted Wheeler has a potential new challenger: Ozzie González, who on June 11 registered a political action committee to begin fundraising for the race.
González, 41, is the director of sustainability and diversity for Howard S. Wright, a construction company.
He currently serves on the board of TriMet and as the vice chair of Regional Arts & Culture Council, an independent nonprofit that's funded with city and other public dollars, which in turn funds other arts organizations. He also serves on the boards of the Oregon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, according to his TriMet bio.
He holds a master's in architecture from California Polytechnic University. His undergraduate degree was from Humboldt University in environmental science.
He has so far reported raising $2,650.
The activist Teressa Raiford, who ran for Portland City Council in 2012, has publicly declared her intention to run and has registered a PAC to begin fundraising.
County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson is considering a run, The Oregonian first reported in April, but she has not taken public steps to enter the race.
