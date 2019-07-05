WHAT TO KNOW:
- Emergency dispatchers have fielded almost 100 calls this week from out-of-state callers complaining about the Portland police response to Antifa. Listen to the calls here.
- The June 29 protest also renewed a feud between Mayor Wheeler and the police union president over whether cops need “handcuffs” removed at protests. Meanwhile, in her first extensive public comments about last weekend’s violent protest, Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw suggested the city should ban masks at protests.
- Are Portland street brawls causing tourists to cancel their trips here? It’s hard to say, but people are calling Travel Portland, worried if the Rose City is safe to visit.
- During the last two days of the 2019 legislative session, the Oregon Senate passed three notable environmental bills. But advocates are critical, saying lawmakers made compromises that won’t necessarily solve the problem they were meant to address.
- Laurie Nelesen caught on camera the moment a tornado touched down in Northeast Portland on Monday evening. Watch it here.
- E-scooters have made new enemies. A new group of Portland scooter skeptics recently formed a lobbying group called “Save Our Sidewalks.”
WHERE TO DRINK:
- When you weren’t looking, Beaumont Village became cool. On the heels of Wonderly—a low-key cocktail hang courtesy of the owners of Aalto Lounge—comes Hi-Top Tavern, the latest enterprise from the bar group behind Paydirt, Tough Luck and Old Gold.
WHAT TO DO:
- Portland now has two festivals dedicated to sneakers. Colorways, a new event series focused on sneakers, streetwear and the modern Portland urban experience, takes place at multiple venues this week.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments