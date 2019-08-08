WHAT TO KNOW:
- At three June rallies, streams of honking timber trucks converged on Salem. Sophisticated metro-area political operatives see the groundswell of angry loggers as an opportunity to wield greater influence and revitalize the Oregon GOP.
- Portland police yesterday arrested far-right brawler Ian Kramer on six charges related to a May 1 assault in front of a local cidery. Video showed him cracking a woman over the head with a baton.
- In the wake of three recent mass shootings, the Multnomah County GOP is proceeding with the raffle of a 25-inch long “pistol.”
- The Beaverton pediatrician who is a leading figure in the anti-vaccine movement has been barred from participating in a federal program that provides poor children with vaccinations.
- A beloved Cully brunch restaurant crowdfunded enough money to stay open. They’re getting evicted anyway.
- One of the late writer Toni Morrison’s most famous quotes about racism came from a talk at Portland State University. Listen to it here.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Not all of the Portland area’s best Korean food is in Beaverton, and these two new restaurants are proving it. Best of all? One stays open late.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Here are the five best places to drink in Portland right now.
